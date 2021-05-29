Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.514 million, over 169.1 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:40 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 169,134,683, including 3,514,545 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,232,525, including 593,734 fatalities.

The decision on the possibility of conducting a joint study of the Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines will be made after the applicant submits the documents, the Russian Health Ministry said.

Russia's Sputnik V showed the highest safety profile of all coronavirus vaccines used in Serbia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced.

Indian pharma giant Dr. Reddy's announced legal action against fraudsters offering to negotiate Russia's Sputnik V vaccine supplies to consumers in India.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has expressed gratitude to Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko for the deliveries of Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the presidency said.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the Johnson & Johnson single-dose coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine for use in the United Kingdom, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced.

France does not rule out the possibility of introducing mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus for particular groups of citizens, President Emmanuel Macron said.

Italian drug regulator Aifa is likely to approve the use of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus in teens aged 12 through 15 in the coming days, the chair of the board said.

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) is now recommending second doses of the coronavirus vaccine be offered as soon as possible in light of increasing supply, the panel said.

Thailand has approved the coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm for emergency use, Paisarn Dunkum, a deputy secretary general at the Thai food and Drug Administration (FDA), said.

The Japanese government is considering sending part of its stock of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan, which urgently needs vaccine due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country in recent days, media reported.

South Korea has already inoculated more than 10% of its population against the coronavirus with at least one vaccine dose as part of the nationwide campaign launched in late February, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Belarus is developing its own vaccine against the coronavirus but the government does not want to hold trials too quickly, as it would like to take the new potential strains into consideration, President Alexander Lukashenko announced.

Russia registered 9,252 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 9,039 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,044,459, the federal response center said.

India has confirmed 186,364 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 27,555,457 the country's ministry of health and family welfare said

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 67,467 to 16,342,162 within the past 24 hours, the national ministry of health said.

The Austrian government will further ease the coronavirus restrictions on June 10, including those related to restaurants operation, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced.

Japan decided to extend a state of emergency in nine prefectures over the coronavirus pandemic until June 20, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.

The Malaysian government announced on Friday the introduction of a nationwide lockdown from June 1 to 13 due to a resurgence in coronavirus infections, the office of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.

The head of the Brazilian city of Guarulhos in the Sao Paulo metropolitan area has proposed closing the country's largest international airport, one of the main transport hubs in Latin America, to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection, Brazilian news portal UOL said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that his state would distribute more than $116 million in cash prizes to residents who have received a coronavirus vaccine by way of a lottery-like selections on three dates in June.

US intelligence officers told the White House they had a rang of still-unexamined materials on the origins of the coronavirus requiring additional computer analysis, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed senior presidential administration officials.

Republican lawmakers sent a letter to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asking her to instruct the congressional committee chairs to join them investigate the growing evidence the novel coronavirus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, and hold the Chinese government accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic.

India supports the study conducted by the World Health Organization to determine the origin of COVID-19, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Washington's intention to release a report on the origins of COVID-19 is just a political game and an attempt to shift the blame, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said.

Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's health emergencies program, urged the international community to avoid politicization of the WHO probe into the origin of the coronavirus.

Japan will send additional 2,000 oxygen concentrators and 1,000 lung ventilators, worth $14.8 million, to India, as part of the $50 million aid package to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's foreign ministry announced.

The University of Oxford launched a new research center that will bring together academics and experts from different countries to ensure the world is better prepare to identify and tackle future pandemic threats like COVID-19.