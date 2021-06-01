Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.544 million, over 170.4 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:40 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 170,472,291, including 3,544,186 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,263,267, including 594,559 fatalities.

Palestine approved the use of Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced.

An agreement allowing the production of Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Lebanon is due to be signed in the first half of June, Minister of Industry Imad Hoballah said.

The European Commission has approved the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in minors aged 12 and over, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.

Italy has fully vaccinated more than 11.87 million citizens, or 20.03 percent of its population, against the coronavirus disease, according to data from the country's health ministry.

Forty-three percent of Germans have received at least one dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

Iran will begin to inoculate its population with the domestic coronavirus vaccine developed by the Barkat pharmaceutical company starting next week, Health and Medical education Minister Saeed Namaki said.

South Korea has confirmed the first case of a rare blood clotting disorder in a person inoculated with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported. However, South Korea has no plans to raise the age requirements for the use of AstraZeneca or Janssen coronavirus vaccines, despite the recently confirmed first case of a thrombotic complication in the country, the KDCA said.

South Koreans are becoming more willing to receive a vaccine against COVID-19, with 69.2 percent of the population saying they are ready for the inoculation, compared to only 61.4 percent last month, according to a fresh survey.

Russia registered 8,475 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 9,694 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,071,917, the federal response center said.

Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said it was too early to declare victory over the coronavirus, despite a falling number of cases.

Russia extends restrictions on air traffic with Turkey and Tanzania until June 21, the federal coronavirus response center told reporters. Russia lifts restrictions on air traffic with the United Kingdom; Moscow-London flights will be resumed three times a week from June 2, it said. From June 10, Russia resumes flights with Austria, Hungary, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Morocco, Croatia, as well as charter flights with Albania, it also said.

People who got their vaccinations in countries outside the European Union will still be able to apply for the bloc's COVID-19 certificate, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.

The United Kingdom is likely to ditch COVID-19 vaccination passports as a legal requirement for major national events, The Telegraph newspaper reported, citing government sources.

The Japanese government is considering allowing Japanese fans to attend Olympic and Paralympic events if they provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result, The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported.

It is "absolutely critical" to fully understand the origins of the coronavirus to prevent humanity from facing similar pandemics in future, Co-Director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development Peter Hotez said in an interview with the NBC news broadcaster.