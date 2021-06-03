Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.683 million, over 171.3 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 171,331,780, including 3,683,305 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,295,926, including 595,647 fatalities.

Around 18 million Russians have already received the first component of a coronavirus vaccine, and people are becoming more eager to get inoculated, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

The Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) announced it would take a closer look at the request by the country's regional governments to import Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on June 4.

In total, 60 percent of Germans expressed willingness to get vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine if given the opportunity, while eastern Germany the number was even higher ” over 70 percent, according to the published by the German Eastern business Association.

In line with Dutch Acting Health Minister Hugo de Jonge's decision, the Janssen coronavirus vaccine will no longer be administrated to young people in the Netherlands, they will be offered Moderna or Pfizer vaccines instead, the RTL Nieuws broadcaster reported.

Approximately 170 million Americans have received one coronavirus vaccine dose and 52 percent are considered fully vaccinated, US President Joe Biden told reporters.

Largest US brewer Anheuser-Busch promised to get the next round of beer for vaccinated adults in a drive to boost vaccination figures to the 70 percent mark before the July 4 Independence Day celebrations, as set out by the White House earlier this year.

Mexico has expanded the national coronavirus vaccination program to residents aged over 40.

The European Union has so far mobilized 2.8 billion Euros ($3.4 billion) for the COVAX vaccine sharing facility and is committed to donating another 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of the year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

US billionaire Bill Gates pushed for more support for the COVAX facility, asking developed countries to share their excess shots to ensure more equal access to coronavirus vaccines around the globe.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that it had reached an agreement with vaccine manufacturer Moderna to supply their international vaccination efforts against the novel coronavirus.

Russia registered 8,832 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 9,500 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,090,249, the federal response center said.

The Kremlin will not comment on speculation in British media that Russia significantly undercounted its COVID-19 fatality rate, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Switzerland's decision not to accept certificates on COVID-19 vaccination with Sputnik V will not affect the organization of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in Geneva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would wait "a bit longer" before confirming that all COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted on June 21, as data on the success of vaccination is still "ambiguous."

The Danish Foreign Ministry will not make any exceptions for crossing the state border for Russian fans who plan to attend the Russia-Denmark European Championship match, a spokesperson of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) told Sputnik.

Seven EU nations began issuing digital COVID-19 certificates on Tuesday, a month ahead of the official start of the phase-in period, the European Commission said.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects the world's investment in the energy sector to grow by nearly 10% to $1.9 trillion in 2021 after a record drop last year, according to the IAE's fresh report.

Leaders at the upcoming G7 summit can help revive global air travel by developing data-based plans that rely on coronavirus vaccines and testing instead of quarantine rules imposed on travelers by many nations, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.