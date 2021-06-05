Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.704 million, over 172.3 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:40 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 172,300,467, including 3,704,833 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,335,650, including 596,783 fatalities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would not vaccinate foreign citizens against COVID-19 for free.

Putin also said that vaccination against the coronavirus in Russia would not be compulsory.

Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, launched the production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Serbia. In the same manner, Putin and his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, launched the production of Sputnik V in Argentina

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russia's contribution in the global fight against the pandemic.

Bahrain's deal with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to produce the Sputnik V vaccine demonstrates the Gulf Arab nation's confidence in Russian technology, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al-Zayani told Sputnik.

The Canadian province of Ontario will begin allowing residents to mix and match vaccines following updated guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI).

Chile wants to purchase Russian vaccine Sputnik V, the negotiations on the issue are on an advanced stage, Undersecretary for International Economic Relations at Chile's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rodrigo Yanez said.

Experts at the Brazilian national sanitary inspection agency Anvisa recommended that the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, if approved, be used only to vaccinate healthy adults, media reported.

Japan has expressed readiness to ship more than a million shots of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at no cost to Taiwan as requested by the East Asian nation, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) has managed to establish regular supplies of vaccines against the coronavirus to the country, GNU State Minister for Communication and Political Affairs, Ammar Al-Lafi, told Sputnik.

Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said that the development and global distribution of coronavirus vaccines should not be determined by market rules.

Russia registered 8,947 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 8,933 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,108,129, the federal response center said.

Russia may acquire herd immunity to the coronavirus by fall, the CEO of Russian biotech company Biocad, a manufacturer of the Sputnik V vaccine, said.

The Indian strain of the coronavirus has overtaken the British one as the dominant variant in the United Kingdom, with cases linked to the Delta mutation rising by 5,472 since last week to 12,431, Public Health England said.

India has confirmed 132,364 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 28,574,350 the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 83,391 to 16,803,472 within the past 24 hours, the national ministry of health said.

Ryanair airlines chief executive Michael O'Leary criticized the UK government for removing Portugal from the COVID-19 travel green list and placing it in the more restrictive amber category, arguing that such move was another "mismanagement" of the pandemic recovery by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Canada will stiffen penalties for entrants not complying with the country's Quarantine Act, namely with those who bypass the controversial hotel quarantine requirement, the federal government said in an updated travel advisory.

Global economy is rebounding after suffering a record drop last year due to the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Media from countries that do not belong to the G7 club of the most developed economies were denied accreditation to cover next week's leaders summit over coronavirus concerns.

Employees at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, whose medical histories were urged to be made public by the chief infectious disease specialist of the US, Anthony Fauci, are not related to the initial phases of COVID-19 spread, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Donald Trump responded to newfound credibility of allegations that China created the novel coronavirus in a biological research laboratory by putting a price on damage to the United States and the world at $10 trillion, according to a statement issued by the former US president's organization Save America.