Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.715 million, over 172.7 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

As of 19:30 GMT Saturday, the number of cases globally is 172,710,885, including 3,715,093 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,352,193 cases, including 597,241 fatalities.

India has registered the lowest count of new COVID-19 infections in a 24-hour period in 58 days, logging over 120,000 new cases on Saturday.

South Korea registered 744 new coronavirus cases and two related deaths over the past 24 hours, keeping up the upward trend of the past week despite intensifying the vaccination campaign and logging over 700 cases per day for the first time since May 26, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The United States shipped over 1 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to South Korea for the immunization of 550,000 active South Korean service members who work with US troops, the Yonhap news agency said.

Italy is second only to Germany when it comes to the number of citizens fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease in Europe, with the record 600,000 doses administered by the country on Friday alone, the office of the COVID-19 commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo announced on Saturday.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, sharing the news in a video posted on his Facebook page on Saturday.

Montenegro's COVID-19 response center has eased a number of restriction measures by June 18, allowing travelers from EU nations and Israel to enter the country and permitting large outdoor gatherings and ceremonies, the Secretary of the Ministry of Health Borko Bajic said.

India is opposed to the introduction of COVID-19 vaccination passports at this stage of the pandemic, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said at the G7 meeting of health ministers.

Greece extended its current entry regulations for foreign arrivals until June 14 with only minor changes. Entry continues to be permitted for tourists from EU member states and 22 other countries. The mandatory quarantine has been reduced from 14 days to 10 days.