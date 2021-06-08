Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.73 million, over 173.4 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

As of 19:30 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 173,427,800, including 3,731,634 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,371,667 cases, including 597,840 fatalities.

Russia registered 9,429 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 9,163 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,135,866, the Federal response center said.

The UK registered 5,683 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 5.341 the day before, the Health Ministry said.

Ukraine confirmed 535 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the Health Ministry said.

The central government of India will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all states for inoculating adults starting from June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Over 200 prominent figures across the world, including ex-prime ministers and ministers, have called on the G7 leaders to allocate two-thirds of the $66 billion needed to vaccinate poorer countries, The Guardian reported.

The Republic of the Congo approved the use of Russia's Sputnik Light single-dose vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced.

Kyrgyzstan hopes to promptly launch production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, ambassador to Russia Gulnara-Klara Samat said in an interview with Sputnik.

Hungary is interested in Carnivac-Cov, the Russian COVID-19 vaccine for animals, with a view to using it for dogs rather than fur animals, Sergey Dankvert, the head of the Russian veterinary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, told reporters.

Serbia will begin exporting the domestically-produced Russian vaccine Sputnik V only after it has met its own vaccination needs, parliament speaker Ivica Dacic told Sputnik.

Almost a quarter of adult Americans reported they are unwilling to get vaccinated, while 78 percent of them said they are unlikely to change their mind in the future, a new Gallup poll revealed.

US drugmaker Moderna has filed a request with European and Canadian health regulators for approval to immunize adolescents with its COVID-19 vaccine, the company said.

The head of the World Health Organization called on G7 nations to donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in June and July to help the UN health agency meet its vaccination targets.

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed hope on Monday that at least several sites in Africa would be nearly ready to manufacture coronavirus vaccines by the end of the year.

The Council of the European Union approved a general approach to the regulation of the bloc's cross-border digital justice infrastructure, the e-CODEX communication system.

Israelis will likely not have to wear face masks indoors starting from June 15, the country's Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has announced.

British consumer's confidence index jumped by 3.1 points to a record five-year high of 113.6 in May, assisted by the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and the beginning of the economic recovery, according to a survey.

Less than a quarter of all adult Americans are now practicing strict social distancing, according to a new Gallup poll.

The authorities in the Belgian capital of Brussels have decided to cancel the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors, except for the busiest shopping streets and squares, starting June 9, Mayor Philippe Close said.

Tedros warned against lifting coronavirus-related restrictions across the world "too quickly" while COVID-19 variants are actively spreading globally.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Washington needs to delve deeper into the origins of COVID-19 and hold China accountable.

Doctors Without Borders accused the European Union on Monday of seeking to delay World Trade Organization-sponsored negotiations to scrap intellectual property barriers on COVID-19 treatments.

In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic raged across the world, the nine nuclear-armed powers spent about $72.6 billion on their nuclear arsenals, boosting their overall spending on atomic weapons by $1.4 billion compared to 2019, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons said.

The EU's executive branch warned member states that socio-economic impact of the pandemic could lead to a rise in extremist sentiments in the medium to long term.

Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association said it canceled the in-person version of this year's Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies, keeping the virtual mode only.