Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.74 million, over 173.7 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

As of 19:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 173,753,505, including 3,740,116 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,383,843 cases, including 598,171 fatalities.

Russia's single-day coronavirus increase surged to the highest level since March 14, as 9,977 new cases were confirmed (up from 9,429 the day before), which brought the cumulative total to 5,145,843, the Federal response center said.

The United Kingdom reported over 6,000 COVID-19 cases and 13 coronavirus-related deaths over the past day, according to the Health Ministry.

India registered less than 100,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for the first time in two months, the Health Ministry said.

The Russian Health Ministry said the Sputnik V vaccine and its one-shot Sputnik Light version could be used for repeat vaccinations.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health has authorized the emergency use of the Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the state-run KUNA news agency reported.

Japan is considering vaccinating some 70,000 Tokyo Games volunteers in an effort to ensure the safety of the sporting event, media reported, citing Minister of Olympic Affairs Tamayo Marukawa.

The Russian Health Ministry has approved post-registration trials of the CoviVac coronavirus vaccine, and its effectiveness will be tested on 32,000 people, the ministry's registry said.

The rapid rise of the Indian 'Delta' variant of the coronavirus in the UK demonstrates why it is so important for Americans to get vaccinated sooner rather than later as the variant emerges in the US, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Anthony Fauci said during a White House COVID team briefing.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hinted at the possibility of making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for medical workers, Ekathimerini news reported.

More than a million EU citizens have received digital COVID certificates since the system was launched in the test mode on June 1, the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, said.

The Chinese Embassy in the United States has slammed what it believes are baseless allegations that the novel coronavirus leaked from a lab, comparing them with false accusations that suggested Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction.

Argentina's per capita GDP, already in dire straits before the pandemic, will need more years to recover as leading economic indicators show that things have got even worse, Orlando Ferreres, an economist and founder of the Orlando Ferreres & Associates consulting firm, told Sputnik.

The Biden administration is taking action to restore supply in semiconductors and other key industries like large capacity batteries, critical minerals and pharmaceuticals which have experienced disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic, the White House announced