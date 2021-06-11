Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus in the world topped 3.76 million, over 174 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

As of 19:30 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 174,567,430, including 3,764,439 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,422,193 cases, including 598,546 fatalities.

Russia's single-day coronavirus increase surged to the highest level since February 24, as 11,699 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours (up from 10,407 the day before), which brought the cumulative total to 5,167,949, the Federal response center said.

According to the Indian Health Ministry, the country's death toll grew by a record 6,148 over the given period, taking the total to 359,676. The cumulative tally of those infected, in the meantime, has increased by 94,052 to over 29.1 million. Thursday marked the third day in a row when India has recorded less than 100,000 infections.

Colombia reported 550 new COVID-19 deaths ” the second record-high daily increment confirmed since early June. The update brought the total death toll to 93,473. The Latin American country also registered 24,233 new infections, with the total number topping 3.6 million.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that foreigners vaccinated against the coronavirus disease with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine should be allowed to enter the European Union.

The United States will donate half a billion Pfizer vaccines against the coronavirus to more than 90 lower-income countries that are expected to get their first shipments in August, the White House said.

The European Union is the largest exporter of COVID-19 vaccines in the world, with about 270 million doses already delivered to countries outside the bloc, President of the European Council Charles Michel said.

Members of the European Parliament adopted a resolution demanding the temporary lifting of intellectual property rights protection for coronavirus vaccines in order to speed up vaccinations worldwide.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has raised concerns about the unequal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines among nations and urged the international community to reverse such a tendency.

Plans to issue a patent waiver on COVID-19 vaccines as a means to boost global production, which is set to be assessed by the WTO, are unlikely to come to fruition given the slow pace of progress and the danger that such a decision could remove the incentive for pharmaceutical firms to further develop vaccines, Robert Steffen, professor emeritus of epidemiology at the University of Zurich, told Sputnik.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 confirmed overall efficacy of 94.3 percent after administration of the second dose during the vaccination campaign in Bahrain, according to the data of Bahrain's health ministry, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced.

Germany is starting giving out digital certificates of vaccination against COVID-19, German Health Minister Jens Spahn announced.

Export of Russian coronavirus vaccines EpiVacCorona and CoviVac is not in the immediate plans as demand in foreign markets exceeds the current production capacity, Trade Minister Denis Manturov said.

The biotechnology company Moderna announced that it has filed a request with the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine on adolescents between the ages of 12 and 18.

The leaders of Japan's four opposition parties have demanded that the government grant a three-month extension of the current parliamentary session to discuss COVID-19 response, threatening a no-confidence motion if their demand is not met.

The number of people waiting for routine hospital treatment in England soared to a record high of 5.12 million at the end of April due to disruption to health care caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Health Service reported.