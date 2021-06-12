Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus in the world topped 3.77 million, over 175 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

As of 19:30 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 175,009,242, including 3,776,263 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,433,367 cases, including 599,023 fatalities.

Russia's single-day coronavirus increase surged to the highest level since February 22, as 12,505 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours (up from 11,699 the day before), which brought the cumulative total to 5,180,454, the Federal response center said.

The Indian 'Delta' variant of the coronavirus is more than twice as contagious as the UK variant, Public Health England reveals.

The UK government, which is hosting the Group of Seven in-person summit starting on Friday in the English county of Cornwall announced that the leaders of the world´s richest nations will agree to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to low-income countries.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East pledged to increase its vaccination efforts in Gaza to mitigate health risks to displaced Palestinians and refugees, the agency's head, Philippe Lazzarini, told Sputnik.

The US government has suspended shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in order to help clear existing surpluses, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing state and federal health officials.

An 18-year-old woman has died in Italy's Genoa after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot and developed a blood clot, the ANSA news agency reported, adding that the exact cause of the death is yet to be determined.

A 40-year-old man has died the next day after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot in Greece, media reported.

Ecuador plans to start vaccinating children aged three and older against COVID-19 with the Chinese Sinovac drug starting end of August, Health Minister Ximena Garzon announced in an interview to the El Comercio newspaper.

Japan is working to approve the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17, Japanese media reported, citing Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato.

Part of Venezuela's payments for the COVID-19 vaccinations to the COVAX scheme have been blocked, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said.

Punjab, Pakistan's most densely populated province says it will block SIM cards of people who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, national media reported, citing health officials.

Europeans will be able to travel freely across the bloc with an EU digital coronavirus certificate starting from next month, European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said.

The EU drug regulator said it did not recommend releasing Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine batches made around the time when contamination occurred at a US plant.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi on Monday stressed the need for cooperation and transparency in the effort to identify the source of the COVID-19 virus, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said.

Two lawsuits, one against the State Department and the other against the Director of National Intelligence, seek to uncover US information on the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origins of the coronavirus, the conservative advocacy group Judicial Watch said.

The project of a road bridge linking Russia's Primorsky Territory and North Korea over the Tumen River has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Primorsky Territory Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said, adding that the work may resume once the situation stabilizes.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has postponed his tour to Europe over the deteriorating situation with the coronavirus pandemic in his country, the government spokesman has said.

The Malaysian health ministry announced that the third coronavirus lockdown had been extended by two weeks until June 28.

At least one police officer deployed to the G7 summit in the English county of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in self-isolation, along with 11 other officers deemed to have been in contact with the infected individual, Devon and Cornwall Police said.