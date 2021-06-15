Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The global COVID-19 death toll has topped 3.8 million, with over 176 million cumulative cases logged worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The United States still has the highest case count, with over 33 million infections, including nearly 600,000 fatalities.

Russia's daily cases dropped to 13,721 from yesterday's 14,723, bringing the total to 5,222,408, the Federal response center said on Monday.

The Czech Republic has registered only 42 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, marking the lowest increment since last June.

Turkey received the first batch of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, with the plane carrying the batch having landed in Ankara.

More than two-thirds of Canadians oppose Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promise at the G7 summit to donate 13 million doses of surplus coronavirus vaccines to other nations until everyone in Canada is inoculated, the poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute shows.

The World Health Organization said on Monday it was assessing reports of a higher than expected number of young people developing heart inflammation after a second shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

India is set to reopen to the public its iconic Taj Mahal and all other monuments, sites, and museums on June 16. The sites have been shut since mid-April when the country began to record up to 400,000 new infections per day.

However, the situation has been improving in recent weeks. On Monday, India posted some 70,400 cases, the lowest daily rise since late March.

Amnesty International on Monday urged the world and the government of Nepal to take immediate action to support the South Asian country's reeling healthcare system during a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The German cabinet supports a call by G7 leaders for a new inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 despite a report by a WHO team on their investigative trip to Wuhan, which established that the virus did not leak out of a lab, deputy government spokesperson Martina Fietz said on Monday.

The EU Council on Monday approved the lifting of travel restrictions within the bloc for people with EU COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

The general director for health at the French Health Ministry, Jerome Salomon, said on Monday that face masks may no longer be compulsory outdoors in the country starting July 1 if the government considers the coronavirus dynamics satisfactory.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that the final easing of the coronavirus restrictions in England would be postponed for another four weeks until July 19, over concerns that the more infectious Delta variant could trigger a third wave of the pandemic.