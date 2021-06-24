Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.885 million, over 179.3 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:35 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 179,324,611, including 3,885,405 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,571,794, including 602,670 fatalities.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that sufficient amount of coronavirus vaccines is produced in Russia, and necessary volumes will be available in the coming days.

Russia's Farmstandart-Ufavita pharmaceutical company took into consideration all of the World Health Organization (WHO)'s remarks regarding the production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, all was corrected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Five Russians who were immunized against COVID-19 last week won cars in a lottery organized by the Moscow mayor in a bid to ramp up the sluggish vaccine campaign.

Germany may certify the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V on the national level but awaits the European Union's decision, a spokesman of the German Health Ministry said.

Europe is successfully conducting the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Vienna authorities are weighing entertainment events for young people where they could get a coronavirus shot, the Austrian capital's health department said.

Italy is planning to donate 15 million coronavirus vaccine doses under the EU commitment to share 100 million doses with low-income countries until the end of the year, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

Draghi received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine as a second shot, Corriere della Sera newspaper reported.

The Saudi Health Ministry's infectious diseases committee allowed mixing and matching brands of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that everyone gets two doses to become fully immunized.

The third-phase trials of the Nano Covax coronavirus vaccine started in Vietnam, state-run news agency VNA reported.

Japan announced an indefinite pause on company applications for Coronavirus vaccinations at workplace due to slow distribution capacity, media reported.

Russia registered 17,594 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 16,715 the day before, taking the cumulative total to 5,368,513, the federal response center said.

Up to 10% of France's newly-registered coronavirus cases are the Delta variant, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that more coronavirus variants would likely emerge before the world is vaccinated as she called for a cautious reopening.

The authorities in Russia's Republic of Buryatia in eastern Siberia decided on Wednesday to follow Moscow's lead in introducing non-working days due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, with days off lasting from June 27 to July 11.

The UK's Department of Health and Social Care is currently weighing up whether to include expatriates who have been immunized against COVID-19 with vaccines yet to be approved in the United Kingdom, such as Russia's Sputnik V, in the government's proposal to introduce quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated individuals, a spokesperson for the department told Sputnik.

Bangladesh cut road and rail traffic to the capital of Dhaka, one of the world's most populous cities, as it struggles to hold off a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, media said.

US births plunged in 2020 for all races as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, registering the largest drop in nearly a half century, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report.

US citizens' fears over the COVID-19 have fallen to their lowest level since the pandemic began in early 2020, but some 40 percent are still wearing masks in public, a new Monmouth University poll revealed.

Hand sanitizers, an ubiquitous presence during the coronavirus pandemic, threatens users with nausea, dizziness and occasional adverse events requiring treatment by healthcare providers, the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned.

The European Commission estimated that Belgium might receive nearly 6 billion Euros ($7.1 billion) in grants from the bloc-wide fund designated to support member states during the coronavirus crisis. France would receive almost 39.4 billion euros ($47 billion) in grants from the fund.