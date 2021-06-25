Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.894 million, over 179.7 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:40 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 179,753,592, including 3,894,576 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,584,152, including 603,047 fatalities.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev stressed that the country would never use coronavirus vaccines to fulfill some political purposes, unlike the West.

Foreign citizens staying in Moscow will be able to get immunized against the coronavirus disease at paid vaccination stations that will be set up after the government decides to allow vaccination of foreigners, the Russian capital's COVID-19 response center said.

Russia is not considering granting electronic visas for those who want to visit the country for getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told Sputnik.

It is necessary to harshly suppress the illegal business of selling fake medical documents, in particular, certificates of vaccination against the coronavirus, Viacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower chamber, said.

Russian COVID-19 vaccine EpiVacCorona is effective against Delta and Delta Plus coronavirus variants, Rinat Maksyutov, the director of the Vector research center that developed the vaccine, said.

Over 40,000 volunteers are participating in Phase 3 trials of Turkey's domestically-developed coronavirus vaccine Turkovac, the Anadolu news agency reported.

US medical authorities have launched a new study to evaluate the responses of pregnant women and those who have just delivered their babies to the coronavirus vaccines, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced.

The US government continues to recommend coronavirus vaccinations for everyone 12 years of age and older, albeit with a new warning to watch for symptoms of an enlarged heart reported by a fraction of people receiving the Pfizer or Moderna inoculation, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention said.

The United States will deliver three million doses of coronavirus vaccines produced by Johnson & Johnson to Brazil on Friday, US State Department Principal Deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters.

Colombia received the first 480,000 doses of the Janssen coronavirus vaccine, President Ivan Duque said.

China has administered nearly 1.1 billion vaccine shots against COVID-19 as part of its mass immunization campaign, the National Health Commission said.

The Hong Kong government cannot yet reveal what vaccines it is interested in purchasing for the immunization campaign, its health ministry told Sputnik.

The COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme will add any coronavirus shot to its toolbox as long as it has been approved by the World Health Organization or a national drug regulator, the Gavi vaccine alliance told Sputnik.

Russia registered 20,182 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 17,594 the day before, taking the cumulative total to 5,388,695, the federal response center said.

Brazil has registered 115,228 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the health ministry said.

India has confirmed 54,069 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 30,082,778 the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito has expressed concerns about holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo in July, saying it can deteriorate the epidemiological situation in the country and cause a new spike in COVID-19 infections, the grand steward of the Imperial Household Agency, Yasuhiko Nishimura, said.

Israel said that the planned border reopening had been postponed by a month to August amid concerns over the more contagious Delta strain spreading across the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that it had extended a moratorium on evictions in the United States thereby giving tenants unable to pay rent another month to sort out their finances amid continued challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sixty percent of US citizens believe that the coronavirus was created in the Wuhan laboratory in China and then leaked, which caused the pandemic, a poll conducted by the Fox News broadcaster reported.

US President Joe Biden said during a press conference that the traditional spike in crime during the summer months might get worse as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

The tenth review conference of the nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) has been postponed until January due to the coronavirus pandemic, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik.

Researchers from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) deleted gene sequences of early COVID-19 cases from its scientific database upon request from a Chinese scientist who previously submitted the samples, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Delta coronavirus variant, first identified in India, causes concern, and the European Union needs more coordination to regulate entry to the bloc from high-risk regions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said ahead of an EU summit.

Egypt has passed its second financial review that cleared the country to receive $1.7 billion in Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) financial support to see it through the coronavirus pandemic crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced.