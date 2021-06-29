Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus in the world tops 3.9 million, over 181 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

As of 19:30 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 181,257,389, including 3,925,780 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,634,699 cases, including 604,072 fatalities.

Russia recorded 21,650 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 20,538 the day before, bringing the total to 5,472,941, the federal response center said.

India has confirmed 46,148 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 30,233,183, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The death toll from the disease has reached 395,751 people, with 1,258 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 33,704 to 18,420,598 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said. According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 739 to 513,474 people within the same period of time.

The Vector research center has submitted an application to register another COVID-19 vaccine named EpiVacCorona-N in Russia, the Health Ministry's registry said.

A total of 23 million people living in Russia got vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced.

Twenty EU nations are already issuing COVID-19 digital travel certificates that are scheduled to go into application officially from July 1, a European Commission spokesperson said.

Messenger RNA (mRNA) coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna will likely stimulate long-term immunity from COVID-19, The New York Times reported, citing a piece published in the leading scientific journal Nature.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pressed the Israeli youth to get the COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible, saying it essential for free movement during summer.

The Greek government will offer 150 Euros ($179) on a prepaid card to those aged 18-25 to encourage them to get at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, Ekathimerini news reported.

Indian pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories the commercial launch of a new medicine against COVID-19 which was designed as an adjunct treatment to standard therapy.

Johnson & Johnson is working intensively to bring the Janssen single-shot COVID-19 vaccine to Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, Katerina Pogodina, the managing director of Janssen Russia & CIS, told Sputnik.

The Saudi Arabian Health Ministry has announced the start of the COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers aged 12-18 years with the Pfizer drug.

There is no compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia either de jure or de facto, although regional authorities implement decisions related only to those employed in specific sectors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

White House officials believe that a review into the origins of the coronavirus by the US intelligence may not give a definitive answer, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) newspaper reported, citing an informed source.

The Italian authorities have lifted nearly all coronavirus restrictions, with all regions of the country declared a so-called white zone starting Monday.

The Israeli Health Ministry extended its ban on travel to Russia, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and India due to its domestic COVID-19 situation until July 11, except for those who have obtained special permission.

Premier of the state of South Australia (SA) Steven Marshall announced new statewide COVID-19 restrictions as cases nationwide are on the rise despite no new cases in SA.

Thai authorities have imposed tough COVID-19 restrictions on Bangkok and nine other provinces due to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and deaths in recent weeks, a decree published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette said.

Revenues of the Swiss tourism industry in 2020 fell by 47.8% compared to 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, showing the worst results in the last 30 years, the Federal Statistical Office reported.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel planned to discuss with other European leaders an initiative to ban UK travelers from entering the EU over the spread of the coronavirus delta strain in the United Kingdom, media reported.

The UK police have arrested 50 people over an unlicensed music event in the town of Steyning in South East England.