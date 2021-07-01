Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus in the world tops 3.9 million, over 181 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

As of 19:30 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 181,970,477, including 3,940,936 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,658,635 cases, including 604,614 fatalities.

Russia recorded 21,042 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 20,616 the day before, bringing the total to 5,514,599, the Federal response center said. The response center reported a new record of 669 fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 652 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 135,214.

Canada's coronavirus death toll may be two times higher than the government's official tally, the Royal Society of Canada said in a report.

The rapid circulation of the Delta coronavirus strain, which originated in India, across France has become a subject of concern for the authorities, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

The spread of the coronavirus infection can only be prevented through vaccination, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his traditional live Q&A session dubbed "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin" on Wednesday.

Putin said during his traditional annual Q&A session that he did not support compulsory vaccination.

Putin said that he was vaccinated against COVID-19 with Sputnik V.

Russia and Turkey are cooperating on the issue of joint production of the Russia COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Turkey accepts Russian tourists inoculated with any COVID-19 vaccine that is approved by Moscow, Cavusoglu said.

Teenagers aged 12 to 17 in the Netherlands will be able to get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Hugo de Jonge, the country's acting health minister, announced.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at a meeting in Abu Dhabi have agreed to cooperate to allow fully vaccinated people to travel between the two countries without being quarantined, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Iran's Health Ministry gave emergency approval to using the second domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine, PastoCoVac, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said.

Over 1 million Cubans have received three doses of the homegrown COVID-19 candidate vaccines Soberana 02 and Abdala during clinical trials, the health ministry said.

Guatemala has requested Russia to return money paid for the batch of Sputnik V vaccines over a delay in deliveries, Health Minister Amelia Flores told the Congress.

The first batch of the active component of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has been delivered to Mexico, and the bottling and packaging of the drug begins in the country, Mexican laboratory for biological agents and reagents Birmex reported.

Despite steady progress in the coronavirus vaccine distribution across the European Union, many member states still report limited drug supply as the main issue in their efforts to battle the pandemic, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) told Sputnik.

The fact that the Tokyo Olympics will be held despite the COVID-19 pandemic is an important global victory, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

England's poor areas experienced a sharp fall in life expectancy and a rise in social inequalities last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a leading UK health authority said in a report.

The global economy could lose around $4 trillion due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism industry in 2020 and 2021, a report by the United Nations World Tourism Organization and the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has berated senior officials in strong terms for failing to put in place effective measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic and causing a "great crisis" by not ensuring state security and people's safety, the state-run Korean Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on.

China is ready to help North Korea fight the COVID-19 pandemic if Seoul asks Beijing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

It is impossible to predict when the European Union will acquire herd immunity against COVID-19 due to the emergence of new strains of the virus and uneven patterns of vaccination by country, the ECDC told Sputnik.

Coronavirus-related travel measures, including a negative test requirement for trips, should be coordinated internationally, the ECDC told Sputnik.

Arrivals in South Korea from India, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and 17 other countries will not be excluded from the 14-day quarantine, even if they are fully vaccinated, the Republic of Korea's central headquarters for disaster management and security said.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has been in two-week self-isolation since June 28 after a passenger on a flight he took was found to be sick with COVID-19, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Tunisia's authorities said they would tighten restrictions in the country due to a record number of coronavirus cases since the beginning of the year.