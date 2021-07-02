Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus in the world tops 3.9 million, over 182 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

As of 19:30 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 182,377,702, including 3,949,761 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,669,341 cases, including 604,874 fatalities.

Russia recorded 23,543 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 21,042 the day before, bringing the total to 5,538,142, the Federal response center said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 43,836 to 18,557,141 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said.

India has confirmed 48,786 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 30,411,634, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The Delta variant is the second most prevalent coronavirus mutation in the United States and is predicted to become the predominant one in the coming weeks mainly affecting the regions with low vaccination rates, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the start of a revaccination program in the Russian capital, saying that any shot authorized in the country can be administered during the campaign.

Bahrain is looking forward to establishing a hub to manufacture Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and distribute it in the middle East and North Africa, a spokesperson for the Bahraini government told Sputnik ahead of the foreign minister's visit to Russia.

A study by Argentine scientists showed that the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine causes the production of antibodies against the gamma (Brazil), alpha (UK) and lambda (the Andes, South America) variants, which are common in Argentina.

About 80 percent of German citizens oppose obligatory vaccinations against COVID-19, while only over 20 percent welcome this idea, a poll conducted by Forsa for the RTL and NTV broadcasters shows.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has allowed citizens of 73 countries to visit Belarus without a visa to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting from July 15, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

More than 800 people in Uganda have been vaccinated against the coronavirus with a fake drug and some of the victims died in the second wave of the pandemic, the local Daily Monitor newspaper reported, citing the health monitoring department.

The unified system of digital COVID certificates officially entered into force in all European Union countries, a spokesperson of the European Commission press service said at a briefing.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga did not rule out holding the Olympic and Paralympic Games without spectators if the situation with COVID-19 worsens.

The Czech Health Ministry ordered from July 1 to July 31 to ban citizens of the republic from traveling to 17 countries with an extreme risk of coronavirus infection, including Russia.

The opposition in Slovakia failed to achieve the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Igor Matovic over the purchase of 200,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine that were not used, which resulted in the loss of about $20 million, media reported.