Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus in the world tops 3.9 million, over 183 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

As of 19:30 GMT Sunday, the number of cases globally is 183,647,224 including 3,973,845 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,715,658 cases, including 605,508 fatalities.

Russia recorded 25,142 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 24,439 the day before, bringing the total to 5,610,941 the Federal response center said.

The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in India, has risen by 955 to 402,005 people within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has increased by 43,071 to 30,545,433, according to the ministry.

The fourth batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus has arrived at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, the country's government informs.

The United States is ready to use COVID-19 booster shots once experts recommend doing so, Jeffrey Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, told CBS news.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed additional shipments of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, as well as possible exchanges with other countries, with the pharmaceutical company's CEO Albert Bourla, the prime minister's office said.