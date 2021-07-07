Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.988 million, almost 184.4 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 184,394,772, including 3,988,239 fatalities. As many as 3.25 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Up to 850,000 people in Russia are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 every day, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

Several foreign developers have applied to register their COVID-19 vaccines in Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has proven to be highly efficient in San Marino, Italy's Lazzaro Spallanzani institute for infectious diseases said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced the production of a pilot batch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India jointly with Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer Morepen Laboratories.

US military leaders are ready to consider the option of making coronavieus vaccination of its personnel mandatory if the food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the inoculations, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

The United States will provide Guatemala and Vietnam a total of 3.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines this week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Israel has signed a deal with South Korea to ship 700,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine that are soon to expire to get the same amount of shots back later in the fall, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

The World Health Organization's COVAX sharing initiative has signed agreements with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for up to 1.5 billion doses, Aurelia Nguyen, Managing Director of COVAX Facility under the WHO, said.

Russia recorded 23,378 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,658,672, the federal response center said.

The European Union needs to prepare for a potential fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Janez Jansa, the prime minister of Slovenia, which holds the presidency of the Council of the EU, said.

Brazilian researchers have discovered three new variants of the gamma strain of the coronavirus, which may spread in the near future, the UOL news portal reported, citing virologist Felipe Naveca from the Fiocruz scientific association.

The second wave of coronavirus infections in Peru is coming to an end, but vigilance cannot be reduced, Health Minister Oscar Ugarte said.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across Canada and is now responsible for the majority of new cases in the province of Ontario, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said.

COVID-19 vaccinated Moscow residents started to receive text messages with special QR codes which open doors of cafes and restaurants, the Russian capital's coronavirus response center said, adding that people are recommended to provide their phone numbers and individual insurance account (SNILS) numbers before inoculation.

UK scientists, politicians and trade unions criticized the government's plan to scrap all remaining COVID-19 restrictions by July 19, amid warning by Health Secretary Sajid Javid that coronavirus cases could reach 100,000 per day in August.

People who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer have to undergo quarantine after coming in contact with an infected person starting August 16, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has called for an easing of coronavirus restrictions at the end of this summer, once everyone is vaccinated.

From July 7, Germany will soften restrictions related to COVID-19 for those arriving from Russia and a number of other countries, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German Health Ministry's body monitoring the epidemiological situation in the country and worldwide.

An increasing number of new coronavirus cases has prompted authorities in Spain's Catalonia to introduce fresh restrictions and sanitary regulations, limiting the work of nightlife venues.

The Biden administration has added eight additional nations that it advises US citizens not to travel to because of concerns about the continuing spread of the coronavirus there, the State Department announced.

There is currently no data on negative impact of vaccines against the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) on the male and female reproductive function, the Russian Health Ministry said.

Australia's Formula 1 Grand Prix race has been canceled over restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers said.

The US continues to accept applications for aid to help defray funeral costs for COVID-19 victims, having already disbursed more than $500 million, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said.

The US will be mobilizing so-called "COVID-19 Surge Response Teams" to address surges in cases and its new Delta variant in areas of the country with lower vaccination rates, President Joe Biden said.