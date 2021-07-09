Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4 million, over 185.3 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:25 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 185,350,264, including 4,005,774 fatalities. As many as 3.33 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the statement of Clement Beaune, Secretary of State for European Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry, who urged EU countries not to recognize Russian and Chinese vaccines against the coronavirus, a hybrid of "racism, imperial hegemonism and neo-Nazism."

Residents of Moscow can get their COVID-19 vaccine in any of the city's districts at any time, the Russian health watchdog said.

A study by Argentina's Health Ministry confirms the safety of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, a spokesman for the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

The benefits of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V extend to the whole international community, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said.

More than 40% of Germans have received two doses of an anti-coronavirus vaccine, official figures shared by the federal health ministry showed.

The United States will ship some 500,000 doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to Uruguay and 1.4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to Afghanistan, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

The UN Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said that it has signed a deal with Janssen Pharmaceutica to provide 220 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) coronavirus vaccine for all member states in the African Union.

Russia recorded 24,818 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,707,452, the federal response center said.

The World Health Organization has been tracking the AT.1 variant of the coronavirus, which was found in Russia in January, according to data on the UN agency's website.

India has confirmed 45,892 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 30,709,557, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 54,022 to 18,909,037 within the past 24 hours, the national ministry of health said.

The prevalence of the more transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 in the US has exceeded the 50% mark this week, up from 26 percent a week before, while cases and hospitalizations have been increasing over the past few days, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Africa has witnessed the worst ever week amid the ongoing surge in cases of COVID-19, topping the peak of the pandemic's second wave, but there are signs of progress as far as vaccine deliveries, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said.

There is no need to impose new coronavirus restrictions in Moscow, and some activities in outdoor facilities may even resume, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The Russian Health Ministry is ready to discuss with the European Union mutual recognition of COVID passports, a letter has been received, the health minister's aide, Alexey Kuznetsov, told reporters.

The European Union is not holding specific negotiations with Russia on the possibility of connecting it to the EU COVID-certificate system, a spokesman for the European Commission's press service told Sputnik.

Individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of the UK's mass immunization program will no longer have to self-isolate upon their return to England from countries on the UK's so-called amber list, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

Only 18% of Americans continue to practice strict social distancing while nearly half have admitted that the coronavirus pandemic no longer impacts their behavior in any way, according to a new Gallup poll released.

Ottawa will not allow unvaccinated international travelers entry into Canada for the foreseeable future, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

The coronavirus emergency regime in Tokyo, where Olympic Games are due to open in less than two weeks, will be introduced from July 12 to August 22, NHK reported, citing a statement from Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is also in charge of the COVID-19 response.

Mortality from most common cancers dropped for both men and women in the US during the five-year period preceding the coronavirus pandemic, an annual report published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said.

Surging COVID-19 infections during peak periods of the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in overloaded health care systems, could be responsible for up to a quarter of deaths for hospitalized patients, according to a report published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Recovered COVID-19 patients who enter rehabilitation due to recurring health woes experienced symptoms more severe than those of cancer survivors, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report.

Tests for the coronavirus, which are free for the French population, cost the state budget 5 billion Euros (almost $6 billion) a year, Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

The United States supports Japan's effort to conduct safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games later this summer, State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters.