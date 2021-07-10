Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.014 million, over 185.8 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 185,845,925, including 4,014,348 fatalities. As many as 3.38 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Russia's latest drug against the coronavirus, Mir-19, has reduced the concentration of virus during trials in infected animals by 10,000 times, its developer, the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency, told Sputnik.

Chile intends to purchase Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in order to support the country's re-vaccination efforts, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced.

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) safety committee issued two new advisories urging individuals with a history of capillary leak syndrome to avoid receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, and also warning that Guillain-Barre syndrome could be an adverse side effect of AstraZeneca's two-shot vaccine.

The EMA's safety committee also warned that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna could be linked to 321 cases of rare heart inflammation.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz urged citizens to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as Austria is having a new spike in cases but promised no compulsion.

Pfizer and BioNTech will provide the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) with the information about the third dose of its coronavirus vaccine viewed as a booster of their drug.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had an important telephone call with his Kuwaiti counterpart about joint efforts to distribute more coronavirus vaccines to the international community.

The United States will transfer 500,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to Moldova as a humanitarian effort through the COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative, US Ambassador to Chisinau Derek Hogan said.

The Cuban center for medicines control CECMED said that it had given domestic COVID-19 vaccine Abdala its emergency use authorization.

The efficacy of Cuba's Soberana 02 vaccine against the coronavirus stands at 91.2% after the use of three doses of the drug, the national health ministry said.

Russia registered 25,766 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 24,818 the day before, taking the tally to over 5,730,000, the federal response center said.

According the center, this is the largest daily increase since January 2, when 26,301 new cases were revealed.

The percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 continued to increase in the week ending on July 3 across the United Kingdom, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 53,725 to 18,962,762 within the past 24 hours, the national health ministry said.

India has confirmed 43,393 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 30,752,950, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya called on other European counties not to take hasty measures related to restrictions on tourist travel to the Iberian Peninsula due to a jump in daily cases of the coronavirus.

Latvian military personnel who will not get vaccinated against the coronavirus before August 1 will have to resign from service, Commander of the National Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Leonids Kalnins said.

The Armenian government announced the extension of coronavirus-related entry restrictions, initially set to expire on July 11, until December 20.

Thailand has decided once again to toughen coronavirus-related restrictions, including a nighttime curfew starting July 12, in some parts of the country witnessing a surge in infections, national coronavirus response center assistant spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangson said.

Mortality in Russia increased by 13.9% year-on-year in June 2021 due to an increase in the incidence of coronavirus caused by the new Delta strain, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said. At the same time, according to Rosstat, mortality in Russia in May decreased by 3.6% compared to April this year and by 6.1% compared to May last year, Golikova said.

The United Kingdom's GDP grew by 0.8 percent in May but remained 3.1 percent below where it was in February 2020 before the pandemic struck, despite the government's gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported.

The Washington, DC city government has agreed to pay $220,000 to the Capitol Hill Baptist Church (CHBC) to settle a lawsuit challenging coronavirus-related restrictions that limited religious gatherings to 100 people, court documents revealed.