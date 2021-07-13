Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.035 million, over 187 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:25 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 187,052,960, including 4,035,221 fatalities. As many as 3.46 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is effective against new coronavirus variant, developer Gamaleya Research Center and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

The Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine has shown the fewest side effects among coronavirus vaccines, Serbian Health Ministry's State Secretary Mirsad Djerlek told Sputnik.

Indian drug manufacturer Dr. Reddy's said that it would promote the entry of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine into India's market.

A study by Argentine scientists has shown that Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, induces high titers of IGG antibodies and neutralizing antibodies in non-infected and previously infected individuals, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

The Consulate General of China in the Russian city of Vladivostok denied media reports that the two countries are planning to announce the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines during a forum in Vladivostok in September.

The Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (ROCOR) considers the issue of receiving or not receiving the coronavirus vaccine as a matter of personal choice for each individual and one that is not related to spiritual life, the Synod of Bishops Chancellor protopriest Serafim Gan told Sputnik.

The French government has prepared a draft law on mandatory vaccination of medical personnel and is due on Tuesday to submit it to the State Council, an advisory body to the cabinet on legislative matters, media reported.

Germany will provide Ukraine with 1.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday included new categories of citizens, namely healthcare workers and nursing home staff, to the list of those obligated to be vaccination against the coronavirus due to a surge in COVID-19 infections.

More than 40,000 Polish citizens have so far chosen not to receive the second shot of the coronavirus vaccine, Michal Dworczyk, the government's commissioner for vaccinations, said.

The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to issue a new warning for the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) coronavirus vaccine following reports of its link to the onset of an autoimmune disorder, the Washington Post reported, citing four people familiar with the matter.

Argentina's government says it is purchasing 20 million doses of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus, with the first deliveries expected next year.

The COVAX Facility, which helps low to middle income countries gain access to vaccines, will immediately receive 110 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from the Chinese companies Sinopharm and Sinovac, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) said.

The World Health Organization said it believed that Chinese coronavirus vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac, distributed internationally via COVAX sharing mechanism, were effective enough against the disease, commenting on reports about the death of a Thai nurse who completed the immunization course with Sinovac.

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not have evidence of the need for a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine, Ann Lindstrand, a WHO official, said amid reports of Pfizer planning to seek authorization for a booster.

Canadians can have confidence in the country's health officials, which had approved the mixing of coronavirus vaccines, Minister of International Development Karina Gould said in response to a top World Health organization (WHO) scientist dismissing the practice.

Russia registered 25,140 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally to over 5,808,473, the federal response center said.

Delta strain of the coronavirus is now in more than 104 countries and may soon become dominant worldwide, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is aware of the existing cases of the COVID-19 infection with the Delta variant among those who have been vaccinated, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said, adding that such cases were either mild or asymptomatic.

Thailand has detected several cases of infection with two coronavirus strains, namely, Delta and Alpha, at once in the same individual, the director general of the health ministry's department of medical sciences said.

A sanitary pass indicating a vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19 will become mandatory in France from August to visit bars, restaurants, as well as when boarding a train or plane, President Emmanuel Macron said.

Thirty percent of Japanese believe the Tokyo Olympic Games should be cancelled, according to a poll published by the NHK broadcaster on Monday, less than two weeks before the games commence.

The coronavirus pandemic measures implemented in 2020 have been exacerbated and are now resulting in the largest increase in undernourishment and hunger in decades, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said.

It could take up to two years to find out the exact origins of the novel coronavirus, the head of the Novosibirsk State University's Laboratory and corresponding member of the Russian academy of Sciences (RAS), Sergey Netesov, told Sputnik.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will chair the so-called Informal Leaders' Retreat of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on economy, and the common response to the crisis, on July 16, the organization said.