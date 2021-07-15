Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.053 million, over 188.1 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:25 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 188,131,352, including 4,053,615 fatalities. As many as 3.48 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Scientific studies confirm that vaccination against coronavirus infection does not affect fertility, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in an interview with Sputnik. When studying the reproductive toxicity of the Sputnik V vaccine, there was no negative effect on the course of pregnancy and the development of babies, Murashko added.

Russia and China are cooperating on the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines, which is a "rather time-consuming process," Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said in an interview with Sputnik.

New Russian technology for recreating dreams will help in rehabilitation after strokes and the coronavirus, Vladimir Konyshev, a member of the NeuroNet working group of the National Technology Initiative (NTI), told Sputnik.

A total of 242 cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome have been registered following vaccination with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union and European Economic Area, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

Russia registered 23,827 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 5,857,002, the federal response center said.

More than 4,300 new coronavirus cases and 53 related deaths were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, which is the highest numbers for both metrics since the start of the pandemic, the Kazakh COVID-19 task force said.

Russia's federal coronavirus response center said it would decide on resumption of flights with Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh after the visit of the Russian delegation to Egypt.

Russia resumes flights with France and the Czech Republic from July 24, the federal coronavirus response center told reporters.

Italian Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri called for the introduction of COVID-19 vaccine passports for access to transport and some public venues, following the example of France.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced that wearing face mask in the city's public transport will remain compulsory after July 19, when the UK central government is set to lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England.

Legislation introduced by Republicans in both chambers of Congress would repeal a requirement that all passengers on public transportation wear facemasks to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, US Senator Rand Paul said.

The Israeli ministerial committee on COVID-19 (the Corona Cabinet) shortened the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine period for those who test negative after spending one week in isolation, the prime minister's office said.

More than 93,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2020, the highest toll ever recorded, according to provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Between 1.5 and 2 million passport applications are in backlog as the US State Department is surging staff to decrease the processing times to pre-coronavirs pandemic levels, Bureau of Consular Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary for Passport Services Rachel Arndt said.

The Refugee Olympic Team will delay its departure to Tokyo and continue training in Qatar after an official tested positive for COVID-19, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach said that 85% of athletes and officials taking part in the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were either vaccinated or immune to the coronavirus.

The first charter flight with Japanese employees of construction company Shimizu and their family members has departed from Jakarta amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Kyodo news agency reported.