Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.093 million, over 190.7 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:40 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 190,756,782, including 4,093,279 fatalities.

Only around 2.5% of those vaccinated contract the coronavirus, and no hospitalization is needed in 95% of these cases, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

The Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) told Sputnik that clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine, which involves 200 people, had started.

Russia is studying Nicaragua's request for the production of a Russian COVID-19 vaccine on its soil, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

A new delivery of Russian Sputnik V vaccines, earmarked for North African national sports teams, arrived in Egypt, Russian Embassy to Egypt said.

Spain will no longer purchase the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, sources in the Spanish Health Ministry told Sputnik.

The US government will send 3 million coronavirus vaccine doses to Guatemala on Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Several Chinese regions on Monday began vaccinating minors aged 12-17 against the coronavirus after health authorities approved two inactivated vaccines for emergency use on those over three years old.

The delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) have agreed to allow safe access to vaccines for people across the country, and to ensure safety for medical workers giving the shots, a communique released after the two-day talks in Qatar says.

Russia registered 24,633 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 25,018 the day before, taking the overall tally to 5,982,766, the federal response center said.

Respiratory infection pandemics usually last two to three years but mass vaccination could help stop COVID-19 by the end of the second year, the head of the Yekaterinburg branch of the Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, Alexander Semenov, told Sputnik.

Three more people involved in the Summer Olympics have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Kyodo news agency reports citing the Organizing Committee. Two of the cases are foreign nationals, while the third one is a person residing in Japan.

Almost all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in England on Monday as part of the government's roadmap out of lockdown, despite an ongoing surge in coronavirus cases and warnings from opposition politicians.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday has recommended that Americans avoid travel to the United Kingdom due to the prevalence of the coronavirus variants in the country.

The Turkish authorities are not ruling out suspending tourist arrivals if the spread of the Delta coronavirus variants gets out of hand, but there is no such plans as of now, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said.

Israel is reintroducing restrictions on mass gatherings to stem a spike in the COVID-19 Delta variant cases, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said. Bennett is also boosting the enforcement of coronavirus regulations against violators, the prime minister's office said.

Thousands of people have gathered outside the presidential palace in the capital of Cyprus, Nicosia, to protest against SafePass and what they consider to be pressure to get vaccinated against COVID-19, local media reported.

All government facilities in Tehran will be closed throughout the next seven days due to a spike in coronavirus disease cases, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said.

Canada will open its borders to vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents on August 9 and to all vaccinated foreign travelers on September 7, Health Minister Patty Hajdu announced.

The rating of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government has dropped to a record low of 31 percent ahead of the Summer Olympics, according to a new survey released by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper.

Russia developed a "sanitary shield" project aimed at prevention of the development of pandemics, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said, adding that the "sanitary shield" would make it possible to develop test systems in four days, vaccines in four months.

Athletes will be required to take daily tests for COVID-19 during the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the general manager of the Russian men's volleyball team, Sergey Tetyukhin, told Sputnik.

About two thirds of people living in Japan do not think that the Summer Olympics, which are kicking off in Tokyo on Friday, will be safe, according to a new survey released by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar announced on Monday a delay in the arrival of its shipment carrying oxygen concentrators and liquid medical oxygen to Indonesia.

Multiple Chinese scientists have come to the conclusion that the novel coronavirus has natural origins and could not have been artificially created, a new report published by the Science China Life Sciences academic journal says.

Over half a million Chinese citizens have signed a joint letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) calling for a probe into US Fort Detrick Lab to "prevent" future epidemics, the Global Times reported. The US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) at Fort Detrick, Maryland, was briefly shut down in 2019 after an inspection by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The lab said that the reason for its shutdown was "ongoing infrastructure issues with wastewater decontamination." The Chinese newspaper doubted the explanation, and said that a June study by the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program suggested that COVID-19 may have been in the US as early as December 2019.