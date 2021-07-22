Latest on Coronavirus

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.122 million, over 191.7 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:15 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 191,763,648, including 4,122,507 fatalities. As many as 3.71 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Chile registered Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, according to the vaccine's official Twitter account.

The first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was produced in Vietnam and some samples will be shipped to Russia's Gamaleya research center, which developed the vaccine, for quality control, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced.

The first batch of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will arrive in Brazil on July 28, a source in a regional government confirmed to Sputnik.

Russia is ready to deliver to the European Union for free a batch of up to 5,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine for furry animals, along with scientific support, Yulia Melano, an adviser to the head of the Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, told Sputnik.

The current pace of the coronavirus vaccinations worldwide will not stop the pandemic by the end of 2022, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

Russia registered 23,704 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,770 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,030,240, the federal response center said.

The Kremlin does not think that information about coronavirus incidence in Russia is somehow concealed, since updates are published regularly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

World Health Organization (WHO) head warned that the mankind may soon see a spike of an even more contagious and dangerous coronavirus mutation than the current Delta variant.

Another 10 people involved in the Summer Olympics in Japan, including an athlete, have tested positive for the coronavirus, the organizing committee announced.

The Turkish Embassy in Moscow rejected media speculations that the country could close borders to foreign tourists due to the spread of the Delta coronavirus mutation.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex pledged to seek transparency and approval by the Constitutional Court for a new law on anti-coronavirus measures, including a wider implementation of health passes.

The "Happy Pass" COVID-19 rules for mass events go into effect in Israel on July 21, the health ministry announced.

The United States is extending its ban on non-essential travel via its land borders with Canada and Mexico until at least August 21, the US Homeland Security Department (DHS) said.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry announced that five countries had agreed on the recognition of Japanese coronavirus vaccination passports. This list includes Austria, Bulgaria, Italy, Poland, and Turkey.

The UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said that international travel had decreased by 460 million arrivals during the first five months of this year relative to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels despite a small uptick in May.

The US government distributed more than $1.5 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) to 290,000 households impacted by the coronavirus crisis in June, topping the total for all prior months of the pandemic, the Treasury Department said.

