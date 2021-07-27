UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latest On Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 01:10 AM

Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.163 million, over 194.5 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 194,505,845, including 4,163,867 fatalities. As many as 3.87 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The Russian Health Ministry has issued a permit to biotechnology company Biocad to conduct clinical trials of its own COVID-19 vaccine in the country, a new entry in the state registry said.

Vaccination, including against COVID-19, should in no way limits children's right to education, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova told Sputnik, commenting on Ukrainian Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin's initiative to ban unvaccinated children from attending schools.

The German government does not want to introduce mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus, but feels it vital to avoid a resurgence, spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said.

Hospital employees will hold a rally in front of the building of the Greek Ministry of Health in Athens on July 27 to protest the recent government decision to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all healthcare workers, media reported.

The 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines that the US is sending to Iraq will be there in the next couple of weeks, quicker than initially expected, President Joe Biden told Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

All government workers in New York City must receive a coronavirus vaccine or face weekly tests as case counts from the Delta variant have surged, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

Colombia has received 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that were donated by the United States, the country's health ministry said.

Tajikistan has received 1.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna from the United States as humanitarian assistance, the US Embassy in Dushanbe said.

Russia registered 23,239 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,072 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,149,780, the federal response center said.

Heathrow Airport Chief Executive Officer John Holland-Kaye urged the UK government to allow fully vaccinated people to travel in and out of the country, warning that the country's largest airport was falling behind European rivals because of the continuing restrictions on international travel.

The United States will maintain the existing COVID-19 restrictions due to the Delta variant, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has risen a travel advisory for Israel to "level three", saying that unvaccinated people should avoid nonessential travel, a statement from the CDC said.

The constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic have doubled the number of Europeans feeling lonely, the European Commission's Joint Research Center (JRC) reported.

The Polish government will set up a compensation fund for people who have experienced side effects after getting a vaccine against COVID-19 or other diseases, the Polish Press Agency reported.

Thailand's health system is on the verge of collapse under the pressure of the third wave of COVID-19, the opposition Move Forward Party said, putting forward a plan of action. The party is offering a new plan to fight the pandemic that includes providing the population with an opportunity to purchase a rapid antigen test at least once a week at a maximum price of $1.7, freeing hospitals from asymptomatic patients or patients with mild symptoms who make up to 75% of all infected people, and easing paperwork procedures concerning the fight against the pandemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest World Israel Education Russia White House Iraq German Company Doctor Athens Dushanbe Price New York United Kingdom United States July Media All From Government Billion Million Airport Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

1 hour ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

35 minutes ago

Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with U ..

35 minutes ago

Ziaullah Langu condemns Quetta blast

35 minutes ago

Security arrangements for Muharram in Sindh review ..

35 minutes ago

US in Touch With Tunisian Leaders, Worried About U ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.