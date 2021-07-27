Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.163 million, over 194.5 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 194,505,845, including 4,163,867 fatalities. As many as 3.87 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The Russian Health Ministry has issued a permit to biotechnology company Biocad to conduct clinical trials of its own COVID-19 vaccine in the country, a new entry in the state registry said.

Vaccination, including against COVID-19, should in no way limits children's right to education, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova told Sputnik, commenting on Ukrainian Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin's initiative to ban unvaccinated children from attending schools.

The German government does not want to introduce mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus, but feels it vital to avoid a resurgence, spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said.

Hospital employees will hold a rally in front of the building of the Greek Ministry of Health in Athens on July 27 to protest the recent government decision to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all healthcare workers, media reported.

The 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines that the US is sending to Iraq will be there in the next couple of weeks, quicker than initially expected, President Joe Biden told Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

All government workers in New York City must receive a coronavirus vaccine or face weekly tests as case counts from the Delta variant have surged, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

Colombia has received 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that were donated by the United States, the country's health ministry said.

Tajikistan has received 1.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna from the United States as humanitarian assistance, the US Embassy in Dushanbe said.

Russia registered 23,239 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,072 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,149,780, the federal response center said.

Heathrow Airport Chief Executive Officer John Holland-Kaye urged the UK government to allow fully vaccinated people to travel in and out of the country, warning that the country's largest airport was falling behind European rivals because of the continuing restrictions on international travel.

The United States will maintain the existing COVID-19 restrictions due to the Delta variant, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has risen a travel advisory for Israel to "level three", saying that unvaccinated people should avoid nonessential travel, a statement from the CDC said.

The constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic have doubled the number of Europeans feeling lonely, the European Commission's Joint Research Center (JRC) reported.

The Polish government will set up a compensation fund for people who have experienced side effects after getting a vaccine against COVID-19 or other diseases, the Polish Press Agency reported.

Thailand's health system is on the verge of collapse under the pressure of the third wave of COVID-19, the opposition Move Forward Party said, putting forward a plan of action. The party is offering a new plan to fight the pandemic that includes providing the population with an opportunity to purchase a rapid antigen test at least once a week at a maximum price of $1.7, freeing hospitals from asymptomatic patients or patients with mild symptoms who make up to 75% of all infected people, and easing paperwork procedures concerning the fight against the pandemic.