Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus in the world tops 4.2 million, over 198 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

As of 19:30 GMT Sunday, the number of cases globally is 198,175,138, including 4,222,278 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 34,986,313 cases, including 613,174 fatalities.

Israel has started vaccinating citizens aged 60 and over with a third COVID-19 shot.

Pfizer and Moderna have raised prices of their COVID-19 vaccines for the European Union, Financial Times reported, citing the latest supply contracts.

Russia recorded 22,804 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 23,807 the day before, bringing the total to 6,288,677, the Federal response center said.

The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in India, has risen by 541 to 424,351 people within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has increased by 41,831 to 31,655,824, according to the ministry.

There have been no COVID-19 cases reported among Russian athletes as of the middle of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee, said.

Almost 600 people have been arrested during the unauthorized protests by COVID-19 dissidents in Berlin, the police told Sputnik.

Chief US expert on infectious diseases Anthony Fauci told ABC news that he does not think there will be a new lockdown in the country, while still predicting that the situation will take a turn for the worse.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres drew attention to what he described as an "education crisis," saying that 156 million students remain affected by the COVID-induced school closures worldwide and 25 million may never return to school.