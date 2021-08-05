Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.252 million, over 200 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 200,014,602, including 4,252,873 fatalities. As many as 4.22 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Temporary delays in the deliveries of the second component of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to foreign partners will be eliminated in August, and the vaccine's production will double in September, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval process for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is proceeding in a positive and professional manner, the RDIF said.

Lebanon's Arwan Pharmaceutical Industries is planning to manufacture approximately 25 million doses of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V by the end of the year and launch production of the single-dose Sputnik Light shot starting next month, the company's president, Abdul Razzaq Yousef, told Sputnik.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Wednesday issued a joint update on COVID-19, recommending that EU countries consider reducing the interval between the first and second vaccine shots.

The European Union has approved a new contract with US company Novavax for 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine which is currently under rolling review of the European Medicines Agency, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Germany will hand over 1.3 billion AstraZeneca vaccine doses to the COVAX shot-sharing mechanism, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

The UK is set to start offering COVID-19 vaccines to healthy teenagers aged 16 and 17 as soon as possible after national vaccine experts issued a relevant recommendation, Health Minister Sajid Javid said

More than 500,000 Uruguayans have registered to receive a Pfizer booster dose after they were administered two doses of the Coronovac vaccine developed by the Chinese laboratory, in a rush to head off more contagious variants of the virus, Deputy Health Minister Jose Luis Satdjian said.

Delaying the administration of coronavirus booster shots until late September to allow more countries to get vaccines represents a "false choice," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

Company-mandated coronavirus vaccine requirements for employees have become a popular option for US small businesses, half of which plan to require jabs for workers and a third plan to require customers without face masks to prove they have been inoculated, a new American Express poll revealed.

The world is not on track to meet the goal set by the World Health Organization (WHO) for every country to vaccinate at least 10% of the population against COVID-19 by September, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Russia registered 22,589 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 22,010 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,356,784, the federal response center said.

The daily increase in registered cases of coronavirus in Turkey was 24,832 on Tuesday, highest since May 5, it has increased more than five-fold since early July, the country's health ministry said.

The Tokyo Games organizers have confirmed the first cluster of coronavirus cases after several members of the Greek national team tested positive, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The novel coronavirus Delta variant accounts for more than 93 percent of all new cases in the United States marking, according to the new data published by the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The surge in Delta variant cases of the coronavirus across the United States in the past weeks could have been prevented but the weeks ahead will be marked by a worsening of the situation before an improvement may be seen, US President Joe Biden said.

A US federal judge has issued an order temporarily blocking Texas Governor Greg Abbott's order that restricts the transportation of migrants in the state as part of an initiative to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a court filing revealed.

Vietnam has slashed quarantine for own and foreign citizens arriving in the country from 14 to seven days if they have been fully vaccinated no less than 14 days and no more than 12 months before their entry, Vietnam news Agency reported.

If the Biden administration tried to enforce a nationwide vaccine mandate it could alienate many Americans and increase distrust of the government unless it is implemented effectively, experts told Sputnik.

Former US President Barack Obama has scrapped 60th birthday bash due to the spread of the Delta strain of COVID-19 in the country, his spokeswoman Hannah Hankins said.