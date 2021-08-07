Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.274 million, over 201.3 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 201,393,956, including 4,274,253 fatalities. As many as 4.34 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Anvisa, Brazilian health regulatory agency, dispelled speculations concerning new rules on the import of Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which northeastern governors earlier claimed to be the reason for freezing supplies contracts.

United Airlines has become the first US air carrier to require all its employees to get a vaccine against the coronavirus by October 25 amid growing infections with the Delta variant, United CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart said in a staff memo.

The United States has reached a milestone in that a half of the country's residents of all ages have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar said.

China will deliver 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan soon, Ambassador Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, said.

Russia registered 22,660 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,120 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,402,564, the federal response center said.

France's daily COVID-19 infections have stayed largely unchanged for several days, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said.

India has confirmed 44,643 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 31,856,757, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 40,054 to 20,066,587 within the past 24 hours, the national health ministry said.

Tokyo has logged 29 new COVID-19 cases at the Olympic Games within the past 24 hours, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee said.

The city of Zhengzhou in central China's Henan province has been placed under complete lockdown, the local government said.

Two-thirds of Germans support a strategy discussed by the government that may see unvaccinated people face tighter restrictions if COVID-19 cases surge in September, a survey conducted by Forsa for the RTL and ntv broadcasters found.

Six nightclubs reopen in Berlin on Friday as part of a study by the city senate, which is seeking to revive the German capital's vibrant nightlife industry even as infection numbers continue to rise.

The updated sanitary pass in France will become the main tool in the fight against the fourth wave of the coronavirus, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

CNN has fired three employees for coming to the company's offices without being vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and postponed employees return to the office to mid-October, senior media reporter Oliver Darcy said.

Australians who live overseas will now be required to provide "compelling reasons" for returning to their place of residence after visiting as the country further toughens ban on international travel over the COVID-19 threat, the ABC reported, citing yet unpublished government regulations.

The US economy has not yet been impacted by the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus although supply chain disruptions are anticipated, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

The highly contagious Delta strain of coronavirus present the greatest danger for pregnant women, Kitty Bloemenkamp, a professor of obstetrics at University Medical Center Utrecht, said.

Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies against the SARS-Cov-2 virus are preserved or even multiplied for seven months after infection, a study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) found.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) calls on countries of Eastern Europe, South Caucasus, and Central Asia to step up the fight against COVID-19, as well as immunization programs amid rising COVID-19 cases and deaths triggered by the Delta variant.

Judicial Watch said it had filed a lawsuit against the State Department to obtain records that Chinese officials required US diplomats in China to do an anal swab test for the novel coronavirus.

The US Department of education said that it would extend its pause on student loan repayment, interest and collections until February 2022.