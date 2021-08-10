Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world reached 4.3 million, over 203.1 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 203,175,082, including 4,299,984 fatalities. As many as 4.44 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Swiss medicines regulator Swissmedic approved the use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters aged between 12 and 17.

India has allowed foreigners residing in the country to digitally sign up for COVID-19 vaccination, the country's health ministry said.

Members of the US military will have to receive coronavirus vaccines by September 15, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memorandum to soldiers, obtained by Associated Press. US President Joe Biden on Monday expressed support for the decision.

US pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Moderna informed South Korea that it would supply the country with only half of the 8.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine scheduled for August, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean health authorities.

Russia registered 22,160 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 22,866 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,469,910, the federal response center said.

India has confirmed 35,499 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 31,969,954, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 13,893 to 20,165,672 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said.

Armin Laschet, the leader of German conservatives, spoke in favor of extending coronavirus restrictions at a meeting of CDU/CSU union parties' bosses, media said.

Cyprus is upgrading the COVID-19 status of Israel, putting it on its red list, which means that travelers from the middle East country will be required to take a COVID test prior to and upon arrival, the Cypriot Health Ministry said.

People protesting COVID-19 vaccine passports and vaccination of children attempted to break into the old BBC headquarters in London, media reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday recommended that US travelers avoid visiting France, Israel, Iceland and Thailand due to high number of coronavirus cases.

Canada reopened its land border to US citizens and permanent citizens, who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, for the first time in over 16 months.

The requirement of COVID-19 vaccination certificates for travel could help struggling tourism industry to recover amid the global pandemic, despite ethical questions about its fairness, a US travel industry expert told Sputnik.

The European Commission paid out the first 4 billion Euros ($4.7 billion) to Greece on Monday from the EU-wide fund allocated to support member states during the coronavirus crisis.

Italian police raided homes and properties of the administrators of 32 Telegram channels selling fake COVID-19 passes.