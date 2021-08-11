Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.309 million, over 203.7 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:10 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 203,755,295, including 4,309,202 fatalities. As many as 4.47 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

More than 55% of the German population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the health ministry said.

More than 8,500 people in Germany may have been injected with saline solution instead of COVID-19 vaccines, the Friesland district of Lower Saxony said.

Revaccination against the coronavirus will begin in Austria on October 17, Health Minister Wolfgang Muckstein said.

Kazakhstan will use the Pfizer COVID-19 shot to vaccinate children and pregnant women, Health Minister Alexey Tsoy said.

Bangladesh launched COVID-19 vaccination campaign for Rohingya refugees in camps near the southeastern city of Cox's Bazar, the WHO Regional Office for South-East Asia said.

Peru decided to include pharmacies in the country's vaccination network, adding them to the list of locations where citizens can get COVID-19 vaccine shots, Health Minister Hernando Cevallos announced.

Uruguay will begin inoculating its citizens with a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on August 16, President Luis Lacalle Pou told reporters.

US biotechnology firm Moderna announced its plans to build a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine manufacturing plant in Canada.

A pilot study of 200 recent recipients of a kidney transplants will attempt to determine whether a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will create antibodies to the coronavirus following failure by the first two jobs, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said.

Russia registered 21,378 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 22,160 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,491,288, the federal response center said.

India has recorded 28,200 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest single-day tally since the onset of the second wave in March, the health ministry said.

The number of new hospitalizations and cases due to the novel coronavirus have surged in the US southern states of Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Florida and Alabama.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of the federal states called on the Bundestag to extend the state of emergency in connection with the COVID-19 epidemic in the country beyond September 11, according to a statement released after an online meeting.

Starting October 11, Germany will cancel free COVID-19 tests for those who had the chance to get vaccinated but chose not to, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Canada has extended its ban on direct passenger flights from India until September 21 amid the South Asian country's enduring struggles to contain the spread of COVID-19 within its borders, Transport Canada said.

The Estonian government agreed on Tuesday to a procedure that will make it easier for employers to fire workers who refuse vaccination and COVID-19 testing, Health Minister Tanel Kiik said.

A police officer received minor injuries during protests against COVID-19 vaccine passports and vaccination of children in London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The leaders of Canada's two largest national opposition parties are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold off an election call and put political interests aside ahead of an expected fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The US is set to donate $50 million in humanitarian aid for Myanmar and $5 million to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Thailand, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

Protesters against planned COVID-19 restrictions in Vilnius have called on President Gitanas Nauseda to dismiss the current government, news website Delfi reported.

Uninterrupted oxygen supply to all patients was established in the emergency hospital in Vladikavkaz, located in Russia's North Ossetia, where nine people died as a result of an oxygen pipe burst, the regional health ministry said.