Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.33 million, over 205.2 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:40 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 205,202,233, including 4,330,899 fatalities. As many as 4.56 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Russian vaccine Sputnik V proves 83% effective against the highly contagious Delta strain, the Russian Health Ministry said.

Argentina has introduced the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, produced in-country as part of their national vaccination campaign, Santiago Cafiero, the chief of the cabinet of ministers, said.

Belarusian health authorities estimate that a domestic COVID-19 vaccine will enter civil circulation in the first half of 2023, Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich said.

The Spanish-made PHH-1V coronavirus vaccine developed by the Hipra pharmaceutical company is expected to enter the market in early 2022, the country's minister of science and innovation, Diana Morant, said.

The European Medicines Agency (EudraVigilance) said in a report that it was looking into whether messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines produced by the pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and Moderna might have caused possible side effects in individuals who had received those shots throughout Europe.

The first 200 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, to be donated worldwide, are set to be shipped by the end of this year, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will require more than 25,000 of its healthcare workers to get vaccinated for COVID-19, HHS said in a statement.

Most employees, contractors and volunteers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to continue working for the US Veterans Health Administration (VHA) in a policy that takes effect Friday, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) said.

The Canadian government is donating 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses produced by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals through the COVAX facility, Minister of International Development Karina Gould said.

Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency Anvisa approved the Regdanvimab monoclonal antibody drug to treat COVID-19 patients.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is ready to facilitate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan's front lines and hard-to-reach areas, Eloi Fillion, the head of the ICRC delegation in Afghanistan, told Sputnik.

Russia registered 21,932 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 21,571 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,534,791, the federal response center said.

The Mexican Secretariat of Health has published new statistics on COVID-19, according to which the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 3 million.

Nearly 40 percent of all new coronavirus related hospitalizations in the past seven days have been registered in the US states of Florida and Texas, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the state will file a lawsuit against any schools, public universities, or local government officials who defy his ban on mask mandates.

Italy is waiting for a green light to welcome Russian tourists after the months-long COVID-19 hiatus, Guido de Sanctis, the minister counselor of the Italian embassy in Russia, told Sputnik.

The question of whether the coronavirus sprang from a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan or spread naturally from animals to humans continues to divide the US intelligence community, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

More than 2,500 out-of-state medical personnel are deploying to the state of Texas to help local hospitals dealing with a new wave of novel coronavirus cases, Governor Greg Abbott said.