Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.368 million, over 207.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 207,621,607, including 4,368,826 fatalities. As many as 4.7 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) began evaluating an anti-inflammatory drug that can be potentially used to treat severe COVID-19 cases.

More than 6 million vaccines arrived in Pakistan over the last week, but more will be needed in South Asian region, where only 7.2% of the population are fully vaccinated, the UN Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said.

Canada will require all federal government employees and inter-provincial passengers to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, Ottawa announced.

Interpol issued on Monday a global alert to governments in connection with the growing number of cases of COVID-19 vaccine supply fraud.

Russia registered 20,765 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 6,621,601, the federal response center said.

India has confirmed 32,937 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 32,225,513 the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 13,957 to 20,364,099 within the past 24 hours, the national ministry of health said.

Russia will extend the term for flight suspension to Tanzania, introduced to limit the import of COVID-19, until September 2, the federal response center said.

The Japanese government decided to impose the coronavirus-related state of emergency in seven more prefectures, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered their COVID-19 travel warning for India to Level 2 Moderate status on Monday following a decrease in cases there. It also issued a Level 4 COVID-19 travel warning for Turkey, its highest category, due to high numbers of cases in the country.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a Dear Colleague letter to all representatives notifying them that the remote voting period has once again been extended, this time until October.

A COVID-19 shift to working from home has led to an "epidemic of hidden overtime" where workers never quite switch off, a study by Autonomy think-tank found.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will take place without spectators due to an alarming rise in cases of COVID-19 in Tokyo and three other host prefectures of Japan, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing officials in the know.

The World Health Organization (WHO) launched an urgent $7.7 billion appeal for the ACT-Accelerator initiative to curb the spread of new COVID-19 variants.

The European Commission approved an aid program to support small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 22 EU member states.