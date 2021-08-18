Latest on Coronavirus

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.378 million, over 208.2 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 208,259,052, including 4,378,129 fatalities. As many as 4.74 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The fifth domestic COVID-19 vaccine will appear in Russia soon, Anna Popova, the head of Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said.

Moscow hopes that the European Commission will speed up negotiations on the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the COVID-19 vaccine Moderna (Spikevax) for use in 12- to 17-year-olds.

The CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Chinese company Sinovac, increases the risk of temporary paralysis of the facial nerve, according to a study by Hong Kong researchers published in The Lancet.

Russia registered 20,958 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 20,765 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,642,559, the federal response center said.

The increase in coronavirus cases in Japan has reached a "critical" level, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said after extending the COVID-19 state of emergency until September 12 and applying it in seven more prefectures.

The Russian Health Ministry, supported by the foreign ministry, is engaged in a substantive professional conversation with the European Union on mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade limited exports of COVID-19 rapid tests.

New Zealand's Health Ministry said the country had introduced a three-day total lockdown after detecting one case of COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant, in a peremptory effort to head off the more contagious variant of the virus.

A licensed Chicago pharmacist has been arrested for selling Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 vaccination cards online and could face a prison term of up to 120 years, the US Justice Department said.

A laboratory study using hamsters determined that coronavirus contracted through airborne transmission is deadlier than when the virus is spread from contaminated surfaces, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said.

The European Commission paid out 9 billion Euros ($10.5 billion) to Spain from the EU-wide fund allocated to support member states during the coronavirus crisis.

