Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.388 million, over 209 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:10 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 209,037,802, including 4,388,887 fatalities. As many as 4.78 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Russia's single-shot coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light showed a high safety profile and a 93.5% efficacy in Paraguay's ongoing vaccination campaign, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

All personnel at the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok will be obliged to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they had been infected with the disease within the last six months, the governor of Russia's Primorsky Territory, Oleg Kozhemyako, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Ecuador is holding talks on production of a Russian coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Ximena Garzon said.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Wednesday that all Americans will be able to receive booster shots starting September 20.

Coronavirus booster shots will be offered at no cost to everyone in the United States regardless of their immigration or health insurance status, Zients also said.

The US will reach a milestone of 200 million Americans vaccinated with at least one shot against the coronavirus once today's data is published, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said.

Fully vaccinated US adults will be eligible for a third booster shot 8 months after they received a second dose against the novel coronavirus, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said.

Employer mandates for that all workers be vaccinated provoke strong reactions for and against, despite approval by a slim majority of 52 percent of Americans, a new Gallup poll revealed.

Two studies have shown that effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines is waning in the context of the the virus' Delta variant, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said.

Data from US nursing homes showed a sharp decline in immunity from Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines due to the Delta variant and waning effectiveness over time, a CDC report said.

US Forces Korea (USFK) said that it would provide shots of coronavirus vaccines approved in the United States to South Korean security personnel who have access to local American military bases.

An inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, a part of Sinopharm, was approved for emergency use in children and adolescents in the 3-17 age group, the company announced.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) called on affluent states to increase vaccine sharing with Southeast Asia, which has recently been suffering the world's highest mortality rates from the coronavirus, caused by the spread of the highly transmissible Delta strain.

Russia registered 20,914 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 20,958 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,663,473, the federal response center said.

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended its federal mask mandate to January 18.

The port of Ningbo-Zhoushan on the east coast of China will resume operations of its Meishan terminal over the next few days, ending the week-long COVID-19 closure and backlog of cargo containers, Simon Heaney, senior manager of container research at London-based Drewry Shipping Consultants, told Sputnik.

The Formula 1 racing championship confirmed the cancellation of the 2021 Grand Prix in Japan, citing the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The World Trade Organization (WTO)'s leading indicator of goods trade rose to a record high, highlighting the speed of economic recovery after the COVID-19 shock last year.