Latest on Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.399 million, over 209.7 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:10 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 209,759,451, including 4,399,673 fatalities. As many as 4.82 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

More than one-tenth of hospitalized coronavirus patients in Germany have been fully vaccinated, a spokesperson for respiratory emergencies at the German association of intensive care medicine DIVI said.

US President Joe Biden announced new regulations to require all workers in nursing homes across the United States to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said.

Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency Anvisa said it had denied request by the Brazilian Butantan institute for the approval of China's CoronaVac for use in vaccinating children aged between 3 and 17 for lack of sufficient data.

New Zealand has extended the eligibility of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents aged 12-15, after considering positive assessment by experts in different countries, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 reduces the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines in fully vaccinated people, although they still help prevent severe symptoms of the disease, according to a University of Oxford study.

Russia registered 21,058 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 20,914 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,684,531, the federal response center said.

The number of adults testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies appears to be declining among older age groups in the UK, according to new data by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 41,714 to 20,457,897 within the past 24 hours, the national ministry of health said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico has risen by record 28,953 to 3,152,205 within the past 24 hours, the national ministry of health said.

India has confirmed 36,401 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 32,322,258 the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

The European Union will recognize from Friday COVID-19 certificates, issued by Ukraine, Turkey and North Macedonia, the European Commission announced.

Oman's COVID-19 task force said that vaccination against the coronavirus will become mandatory for citizens to be able to enter public service buildings and various commercial venues, including restaurants, starting September 1.

The arrest of opponents of lockdown in New Zealand, imposed earlier in the week due to one Delta coronavirus strain case, continues into its second day, the national police said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa expressed concern about the overload that COVID-19 is causing for the capacity of West African countries to fight other dangerous outbreaks, such as Ebola and Marburg Virus Disease.

US and Algerian officials inaugurated a state-of-the-art field hospital to treat civilian COVID-19 patients with plans to open an identical unit in the coming months, the US military's Africa Command (AFRICOM) said.

The European Commission paid out 5.1 billion Euros (nearly $6 billion) to France from the so-called Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) tool, designed to help member states cope with the effects of coronavirus pandemic.

