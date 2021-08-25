MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.447 million, over 212.8 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 212,892,985, including 4,447,156 fatalities.

Russia's Chumakov research center plans to publish data on safety and effectiveness of its CoviVac vaccine against the coronaivurs in an international scientific journal in one week, the center's head Aydar Ishmukhametov announced.

Hungary intends to launch production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in 2022, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Myanmar and Russia are conducting negotiations on the construction of a factory producing vaccines against COVID-19 in Yangon, Myanmar's state-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

The European Medicines Agency said it had authorized additional vaccine manufacturing sites that would boost production of Pfizer and Moderna shots by hundreds of millions.

At least 70% of the Uruguayan population have been fully immunized against the coronavirus, the health ministry said.

The World Health Organization has no communication to suggest that the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) oppose vaccination against COVID-19 and other diseases, Richard Brennan, the regional emergency director for the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean office, said.

Russia registered 18,833 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, and its single-day increase fell below 19,000 for the first time since June 23, taking the overall tally to 6,785,374, the federal response center said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concerns about a possible surge in new COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan as a result of the current unrest following the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) takeover, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al-Mandhari said.

A 7-day average of daily COVID-19 related deaths increased 23 percent over the previous week to reach nearly 740 fatalities every day, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky told reporters.

One quarter of more than 40,000 COVID-19 infections were in fully vaccinated individuals during a 3-month period when the delta variant became dominant, according to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

South Korea has extended the current social distancing measures for another two weeks in light of a spike in coronavirus cases, the state task force on COVID-19 vaccination said.

The Japanese government is set to expand the COVID-19-related state of emergency by including eight more prefectures due to a rise in new coronavirus cases, the national NHK broadcaster reported.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the tourism industry across Europe, as the number of nights booked by tourists in hotels and other accommodations dropped by 52% in 2020 compared to the previous year, the EU statistical office, Eurostat, said.

The percentage of Americans satisfied with how things are in the country has fallen to 23 percent, the lowest point since Biden took office, while the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is again seen as the top issue, according to a new Gallup poll.

The Scottish government announced that it would launch an independent public inquiry into its response to the coronavirus pandemic by the end of 2021 in view of pressure from those who lost their loved ones to the virus.

The US intelligence has no authority to conduct scientific investigations and therefore any related documents can not be credible, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, commenting on the upcoming US report on the COVID-19 origin.