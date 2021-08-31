Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.506 million, over 216.8 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 216,824,792, including 4,506,988 fatalities. As many as 5.23 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Some countries, such as Italy and France, introduce discriminatory measures against Russians and foreign citizens inoculated with Russian vaccines against the coronavirus, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Commissioner for Human Rights Grigory Lukyantsev said in an interview with Sputnik.

Seventy-four percent of people involved in organizing the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which is set to open later this week in Russia's Vladivostok, have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, the regional health ministry said.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that he did not support the introduction of mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 in the country despite widespread speculation.

The Czech Republic will implement third vaccination doses for vulnerable population groups starting September 20, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said.

Immuno-compromised Danes will be allowed to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to avoid a severe course of the disease, the Danish Health Authority said.

More than 2 million Israeli citizens have been administered a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the country's health ministry said.

The Thai health authorities are considering the use of a mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccine made of Sinovac and AstraZeneca in the near future to fend off new strains of coronavirus, the Disease Control Department (DCD) said.

The Australian branch of the Virgin Airlines company intends to make vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for all its employees starting November 15, the branch's CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health said that it had registered the first death believed to be linked to injection with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Russia registered 18,325 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 19,286 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,901,152, the federal response center said.

More than 236,000 COVID-19-related deaths are expected in Europe within the next three months according to certain estimates, Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization's regional director for Europe, said.

Estonia's public health department reported a 40% hike in weekly coronavirus infections, with the biggest share of cases centering around the capital region.

The EU, due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus, removed five countries, including the United States, from the list of states with which it was recommended to open the bloc's external borders, the Council of the EU said.

The European Union is not planning to impose travel restrictions within the bloc over a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Eric Mamer, the chief spokesman for the European Commission, said.

The US education Department has opened a civil probe against five US states that have barred mask mandates in schools, a circular showed, amid resistance against warnings by health officials that children were vulnerable to a renewed COVID-19 surge in the country despite half of the population being vaccinated.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has suggested that the coronavirus disease entered Wuhan via frozen food imported from another country.

China will keep providing Cuba with aid to fight COVID-19, President Xi Jinping said on Monday in a phone call with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel.