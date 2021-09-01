Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.515 million, over 217.5 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:50 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 217,512,138, including 4,515,853 fatalities. As many as 5.27 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Russia will ship more doses of its Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus to Armenia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The European Union has reached its goal of full COVID-19 vaccination of 70% of the adult population, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

A key advisory panel of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday that it has unanimously endorsed the full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 16 and older.

More than one-quarter of adults in the United States who have not received coronavirus vaccines said they would likely get jabbed if the vaccines are required to attend a concert or a sporting event, a Morning Consult poll said.

The United States now averages 900,000 COVID-19 vaccinations daily, an 80 percent increase from the middle of July, with more than 6 million jabs administered last week alone, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said.

Foreign fragments in coronavirus vaccines do not affect their safety, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said, commenting on the issue involving contaminated Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in Japan.

Russia registered 17,813 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 18,325 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,918,965, the federal response center said.

Italy has canceled the mandatory hotel quarantine for fully vaccinated UK travelers starting Tuesday, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.

The United States has revised its travel advisory for Canada to Level 3, warning Americans to reconsider traveling to its northern neighbor, the US State Department said.

Nineteen people protesting the lockdown in New Zealand were arrested on Tuesday for breaching COVID-19-related restrictions, the national 1News broadcaster reported.

Google is extending its global voluntary return-to-office policy through January 10 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic uncertainty, CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email sent to employees on Tuesday morning and later posted on the company's blog.

The risk of death can be dramatically higher within the first six months after recovery from the coronavirus disease, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

Pregnant women who contract COVID-19 face an elevated risk of life-threatening outcomes, with about 17 percent requiring hospitalization, while few if any women vaccinated during pregnancy suffered severe adverse reactions, according to data from the past 18 months cited by National Institutes for Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci.

US consumer confidence dropped in August to a six-month low, with less buying intent noted for homes to automobiles and major appliances amid worries about a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic via the Delta variant, the research institute Conference board said.