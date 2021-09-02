Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.527 million, over 218.1 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 218,152,159, including 4,527,305 fatalities. As many as 5.32 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Guatemala said it has received a new batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute.

Member states of the European Union pledged to donate another 150 million doses of vaccines to COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) by the end of the year, European Council's President Charles Michel said.

The Polish authorities have permitted to provide the third vaccine dose against COVID-19 for patients with immune perturbations, the health ministry said.

Medical workers across Greece will hold a five-hour strike and rallies on September 2 to protest compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for certain groups, the national union of public hospital employees, POEDHN, said.

US President Joe Biden said the United States would provide Ukraine additional coronavirus vaccines aside from the 2.2 million already provided.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the government intended to start COVID-19 vaccination for 3-18-year age group in October.

Japan's Kanagawa prefecture has discovered small black particles which resemble ampoule cork crumbs in vials of the Moderna vaccine, following reports of similar discoveries in other prefectures, the Kyodo news Agency reported.

An analysis of a foreign substance discovered in some vials of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in several Japanese prefectures has confirmed it to be stainless steel, media reported, citing the Japanese Health Ministry.

Russia registered 18,368 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 17,813 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,937,333, the federal response center said.

Ireland is set to lift most COVID-19 restrictions by October 22 as the vaccination campaign draws to a close, the government announced.

The Colombian Health Ministry has introduced a digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate that will show the immunization status of each citizen and can be downloaded from an official website.

Some 80 major Australian companies called on state premiers in an open letter to cease COVID-19 lockdowns. The restrictions have been in place since June in many Australian cities, triggering anti-lockdown protests and arrests.

Assessments of the coronavirus pandemic by US adults turned highly negative in the past two months, when most adults thought the situation was improving, a new Gallup poll revealed.

Fears over the COVID-19 delta variant among vaccinated Americans surged 9 percentage points in the past month, with 89 percent saying they are "very" or "somewhat" concerned, a Morning Consult poll said.

Airline passenger screenings in the United States have fallen to the lowest level since May as travelers appeared to be concerned about an increase in coronavirus infections from the Delta variant, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and German Chancellor Angela Merkel inaugurated the WHO's hub for pandemic and epidemic intelligence in Berlin.

A new coronavirus variant that was first detected in South Africa and dubbed C.1.2 is not currently dangerous to the world's population, but might pose risks in the future, Angelique Coetzee, the chairperson of the South African Medical Association, told Sputnik.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that he has no immediate plans to dissolve the lower house, adding that his priority at the moment is the COVID-19 response amid a surge in cases.