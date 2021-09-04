Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.547 million, over 219.4 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 219,473,393, including 4,547,932 fatalities. As many as 5.4 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Russia is developing a single vaccine capable of preventing both influenza and COVID-19, with the new shot likely to be in big demand and motivate more people to get immunized, Mikhail Schelkanov, the director of the Somov Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik.

Russia is holding negotiations on the production of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with many countries, including Bahrain and Jordan, AFK Sistema Chairman Vladimir Yevtushenkov told reporters.

The European Union and UK-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca have agreed to end litigation over the execution of the advance purchase agreement, reaching a deal on the delivery of the remaining COVID-19 vaccine doses to the bloc.

The Philippine food and Drug Administration has approved the emergency use of the US Moderna coronavirus vaccine to inoculate adolescents aged 12 to 17, the drug regulator's chief said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that his country has concluded a vaccine swap deal with the United Kingdom, which will ramp up Australia's COVID-19 immunization campaign with 4 million Pfizer doses in September.

Leading US health officials have advised the Biden administration to wait until more data is available on booster shots against the novel coronavirus before starting a full scale re-vaccination in the United States, the New York Times reported.

Russia registered 18,856 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 18,985 the day before, bringing the overall tally to 6,975,174, the country's response center said.

The Russian healthcare system is prepared for the possible wave of infectious diseases in the fall and has enough hospital beds and medicines, Russian Deputy Health Minister Viktor Fisenko said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 26,280 to 20,830,495 within the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

India has confirmed 45,352 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 32,903,289, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

US public health officials are carefully monitoring the emergence of a new coronavirus strain, termed by scientists as the Mu variant, National Institutes for Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci said.

Bulgaria will introduce new restrictive measures for a period of two months starting September 7 due to low progress of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and a surge in cases, Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov said.

The US economic recovery is still on track despite jobs growth for August coming in way below levels forecast, President Joe Biden said.

The White House will unveil next week its latest strategy to manage the Delta variant of coronavirus, President Joe Biden said, as the United States experiences a fresh spike in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations despite vaccination of more than half its population.