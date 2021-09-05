Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) As some countries continue to ease coronavirus restrictions, some of the measures that are used to overcome the pandemic are being questioned by the people who gather for rallies.

The Mexican Ministry of Health revised down its regional coronavirus alert levels. In the next two weeks, not a single Mexican state will be on the maximum "red" alert. Seventeen states will be "orange," 13 "yellow," and two "green."

About 140 people in South Korea received shots of the Pfizer vaccine that may have been close to the expiration date or expired, Yonhap news Agency reported citing health officials.

The country's medical watchdog is concerned these shots may have been weaker than the regular version. Re-vaccination is being considered.

The pandemic and the measures that are taken to combat it remain a source of tension in several countries.

People took to the streets in Paris to protest health passes. The protesters started the march after 12:30 GMT, playing music by French artists, waving national flags, and chanting "freedom, freedom." Many have the word written on their placards.

The pass, which shows whether the bearer has been vaccinated or has had a negative test result, has become mandatory to enter restaurants, shopping centers, museums, theaters, movies, and public events of more than 50. It is also required on airplanes and long-distance trains.

Five police officers were injured during clashes with people protesting against coronavirus vaccines in London, the Metropolitan Police said on Friday. The clashes broke out when demonstrators attempted to force their way into the headquarters of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. Some of them were arrested.