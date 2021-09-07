Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.573 million, almost 221 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:10 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 220,998,409, including 4,573,184 fatalities. As many as 5.48 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The Armenian Health Ministry approved the use of Russia's single-component coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

A plane carrying 1.5 million doses of China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Minsk, the Belarusian Health Ministry said.

The Danish ministry of industry and business said that it would not launch a tender process for COVID-19 vaccine production in the country, opting instead to support a local biotech firm in development of a vaccine candidate.

The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, Anvisa, has prohibited the distribution of millions of Chinese Sinovac vaccines against COVID-19, delivered from a facility not approved by the regulator.

The health ministers from the world's leading economies agreed a pact on Monday that will ensure access to vaccines in developing countries, the Italian presidency of the G20 announced.

Russia recorded 17,856 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, down from 18,645 cases the day before, bringing cumulative total to 7,030,455, the federal response center said.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Amsterdam on Sunday to protest COVID-19 restrictions in the Netherlands, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The accuracy of Russian coronavirus tests remains the same despite the emergence of new strains, Russian Deputy Health Minister Viktor Fisenko told Sputnik.

Director-General of the World Health Organization(WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, held a meeting with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko during which they discussed the cooperation on combating COVID-19 and other communicable diseases, including tuberculosis.