Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.582 million, almost 221.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 221,655,468, including 4,582,407 fatalities. As many as 5.52 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Russia's Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) has developed a device that in 27 minutes, with a high degree of accuracy, is able to determine the presence of coronavirus in humans, FMBA Translational Medicine and Innovative Technologies Department head Darya Kryuchko said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia's MIR-19 anti-coronavirus medicine, developed by the FMBA, may be suitable for early post-exposure prevention, Kryuchko told Sputnik. MIR-19 is showing great results as the second phase of the trials is coming to its end, which will be followed by submitting a package of documents for drug registration, she said.

The coronavirus vaccine developed by the FMBA is likely to provide a longer-lasting protection than others, Kryuchko said. The FMBA plans to complete the clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, she said.

Peru and Russia have agreed to start production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the Latin American country, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said. Peru hopes that its negotiations with Russia will result in the construction of a plant for manufacturing Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the Latin American country in 2023, Peruvian Health Minister Hernando Cevallos said.

Austria will send 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Iran, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said.

The head of Iran's Red Crescent Society (IRSC) Karim Hemmati has announced plans to include foreign nationals and refugees in the country's vaccination campaign, IRNA news reported.

Japan will purchase 150 million doses of the US-developed Novavax COVID-19 vaccine (known as TAK-019 in Japan) to be manufactured and distributed by Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. from early 2022, the Tokyo-based company said.

Russia recorded 17,425 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, down from 17,856 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,047,880, the federal response center said.

The global coronavirus infection rate has plateaued at roughly 4.5 million cases a week, the WHO's technical lead for COVID-19 said.

Austria may restrict unvaccinated citizens' access to public places in case of a spike in COVID-19 infections and subsequent overload of the health system, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned Americans on Tuesday to avoid visiting Sri Lanka and Jamaica by adding them to the list of countries with very high risk of COVID-19.

More US adults now disagree than agree with the statement that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a clear plan for responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden will address the nation on his administration's plan to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus Delta variant and strengthen efforts to vaccinate Americans, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

Russia has donated ten fully equipped ambulance vehicles to Tajikistan to enable the country hold hitch-free summits of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) later this month, as well as help in providing services to coronavirus patients in the country, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Dushanbe told Sputnik.

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has provided Ukraine with nearly $36 million in financial aid to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the spread of other diseases, the health ministry said.