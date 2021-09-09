Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.592 million, over 222.3 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 222,309,456, including 4,592,685 fatalities. As many as 5.56 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Approximately 7,000 cases of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines have been registered in Russia, Alla Samoylova, the head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare, Roszdravnadzor, said, adding that it is 0.018% of vaccinated people.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a global moratorium on booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines until the end of the year so every country can have opportunities to vaccinate "at least" 40% of population.

Latvia's State Agency of Medicines is looking into two deaths that followed vaccination with an anti-coronavirus shot, the national broadcaster LTV said.

Slovakia will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5-12 on Thursday, Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said.

Finland will issue EU COVID-19 vaccination certificates for its residents inoculated in non-EU countries with vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, the health ministry said.

The desire of teens aged 12-15 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 shall take precedence over parental disapproval, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

The percentage of workers in the United States who say their employer requires coronavirus vaccinations for all employees more than doubled in the past month, a new Gallup poll revealed.

The first 100,620 doses of Pfizer vaccine reached Argentina, the government said.

A second batch with another 160,290 vaccines is due in the coming days, with a total of 580,000 injections scheduled to be supplied to the country in September.

Russia recorded 18,024 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, up from 17,425 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,065,904, the federal response center said.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn warned that the fourth wave of coronavirus epidemic was already rearing its head among the unvaccinated, putting the entire nation at risk.

The Marion federal prison in the US state of Illinois where Russian citizen Viktor Bout is serving his sentence was forced to introduce yet another COVID-19 lockdown because of a new spark in infections, Bout's wife Alla told Sputnik.

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas, announced that access to the legislature would be restricted on September 10 due to a demonstration against coronavirus-related measures planned to be held in Vilnius.

Shipping disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic are forcing Chinese manufacturers to reject orders, The South China Morning Post reported.

More than 900 pages of newly released documents detail the US-based health organization EcoHealth Alliance's use of federal money to study bat-borne coronaviruses at labs in Wuhan, China, the Intercept reported.

European banks are reducing their networks of local branches and restructuring operations as the continent, spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, is moving toward an economy which relies less and less on cash, bankers and banking experts told Sputnik.

The Eurogroup, an informal body of eurozone finance ministers, will meet on Friday to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the solvency of the corporate sector, the Council of the EU said.