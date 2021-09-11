Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.611 million, over 223.5 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 223,552,572, including 4,611,549 fatalities. As many as 5.62 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid pledged his country would work on the recognition of COVID-19 vaccines, produced in Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The Russian Embassy in the United States will organize the voting for the parliamentary elections next week complete with all the necessary safety measures, but will not require coronavirus vaccination cards or proof of negative tests, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov saidю

The US government is imposing compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for all employees of the US federal government, President Joe Biden said in an Executive Order.

Russia recorded 18,341 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 7,102,625, the federal response center saidю

India has confirmed 34,973 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 33,174,954, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 30,891 to 20,958,899 within the past 24 hours, the national ministry of health said.

The coronavirus Mu variant is not a matter of alarm in the United States at present, Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the US president, said during a COVID-19 Response Team press briefingю

Russia is lifting restrictions on air traffic with Belarus starting from September 21, the national coronavirus response center announced.

Turkey tightens coronavirus vaccination requirements for arriving individuals and will no longer recognize inoculations with single-component vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik Light, the interior ministry told Sputnikю

The Danish government is canceling all restrictions imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic starting Friday, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Latvia's domestic railway operator will designate cars which only passengers vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus may board, a spokesperson for Pasazieru vilciens told Sputnik.

About 3,000 people took to the streets of the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on Friday to demand the end of coronavirus restrictions and protest the government's stance on same-sex civil unions, the Delfi news portal reported, citing the police.

Libya and Tunisia have agreed to reopen the border within the next week, a spokesman for the Libyan Government of National Unity said. On July 8, Libya closed its border with Tunisia to fight the spread of the coronavirus.