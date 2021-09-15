Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.645 million, over 225.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 225,630,856, including 4,645,139 fatalities. As many as 5.74 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Russia has provided Syria with Sputnik V and Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccines to combat the pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Syrian leader Bashar Assad in the Kremlin.

Russia and Israel are holding negotiations on the recognition of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V at the level of health and foreign ministries to facilitate tourism and movement of people between both nations, Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Health Council of the Netherlands has said that those with autoimmune disorders should be administered third doses of coronavirus vaccines to boost their immune response to the virus.

Japan will provide an additional 1.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca to Asian countries, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

White House pressure on US health officials to quickly approve COVID-19 booster shots reflects an attempt by President Joe Biden to divert public attention from numerous crises buffeting his administration, senior US House Republicans charged.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the state of New York from forcing its medical workers to be vaccinated, citing a violation of their constitutional rights, a court order showed.

Lobbying in wealthy nations by powerful pharmaceutical firms have stalled a proposal to temporarily waive global trade and intellectual property rules to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

Over 140 Nobel prize laureates and former heads of state have signed a petition calling on candidates for German chancellor to act in support of a waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines and to adopt such policies in a future coalition government, Oxfam said.

Only 2% of COVID-19 vaccines administered globally were used in Africa, and as a result only two nations on the continent have reached the WHO benchmark to support every country in vaccinating 40% of population by the end of 2021, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Russia recorded 17,837 new covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, down from 18,178 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,176,085, the federal response center said.

The Israeli authorities expect to overcome the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic and turn the country into a completely safe tourist destination within a month, Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said in an interview with Sputnik. The Israeli Tourism Ministry hopes to open the borders for group visitors from Russia with valid COVID-19 tests next month, he added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers requiring passports confirming vaccination against COVID-19 as a precondition for travel discriminatory given the shortage of vaccines in some regions, but believes this measure could be considered when vaccine coverage increases globally, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom said.

Italy is planning to make the coronavirus "green pass" mandatory for all employees in both the private and public sectors, Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti announced.

The lockdown in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), in force since August 12, has been extended for another month due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Chief Minister Andrew Barr said in a joint statement with the health minister, Rachel Stephen-Smith.

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to self-isolate as many coronavirus cases were recently detected among his acquaintances, the Kremlin said. Putin was tested for COVID-19 after several coronavirus cases had been recently detected among his acquaintances, the president is in good health, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The European Commission approved 3 billion Euros ($3.5 billion) in state aid for France so the country can establish a relief fund for companies and businesses affected by COVID-19.

US President Joe Biden has invited world leaders to participate in a virtual summit on September 22 to coordinate efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington Post reported citing a copy of the invitation it reviewed.

Biden plans to meet with world leaders on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week to discuss efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The US Treasury Department said on Tuesday it was providing an additional $13 billion in emerging housing funds to jurisdictions in six states whose residents were struggling to pay rent amid continued struggles from the coronavirus pandemic.