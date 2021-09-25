Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.733 million, over 230.9 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:25 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 230,912,407, including 4,733,562 fatalities. As many as 6.04 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Egypt authorized Russia's Sputnik Light single-dose vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

Hungary started construction of plant to produce Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, its commissioning is expected by fall 2022, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik in an interview. Hungary could not have carried out such quick vaccination campaign if had not received Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on time, Szijjarto said.

Greece has already sent 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to other countries, plans to send one more million in the coming weeks, and further 3 million doses in the next few months, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) became the second US public health agency to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster vaccines for certain groups of people, saying the approval was in the interest of doing "the greatest good" for Americans.

Booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans in 80,000 locations across the country, including 40,000 pharmacies, US President Joe Biden said.

Ottawa is actively working with the United States and other countries to convince them to permit entry for Canadian travelers vaccinated against COVID-19 with a mixed-dose schedule, Canada's chief medical officer Theresa Tam said.

Russia recorded 21,379 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 21,438 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,376,374, the federal response center said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 24,611 to 21,308,178 within the past 24 hours, the national ministry of health said.

India has confirmed 31,382 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having surpassed 33,594,803 million, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

The Norwegian government has decided to lift most of the coronavirus restrictions in the country at 16:00 (14:00 GMT) on September 25 and return to normal life, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said.

The Australian police arrested on Friday 215 people during unauthorized protests against COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne, Australian broadcaster 9News reported.

Participants of the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) can be inoculated with any coronavirus vaccine authorized by Council of Europe (CoE) member states, including Russia's Sputnik V, PACE told Sputnik, commenting on claims of discrimination.