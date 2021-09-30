Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.77 million, over 233 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 233,088,494, including 4,770,309 fatalities. As many as 6.19 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Canada's Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau said his new government would dedicate its focus to finishing the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as introducing and promoting vaccine mandates.

United Airlines is terminating nearly 600 employees for failing to get vaccinated for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement to Sputnik.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health alert recommending pregnant women get vaccinated for COVID-19 due to the increased risk of pregnancy complications among the infected.

The Philippine Department of Health announced the start of the COVID-19 vaccination effort for teens aged between 12 and 17 years in the capital of Manila from October 15.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tasked the health authorities with accelerating the pace of coronavirus vaccination of Arab communities in the country, his office said.

Russia recorded 22,430 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 21,559 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,487,138, the federal response center said.

The Kremlin is taking note of growing COVID-19 incidence in Russia and the record-high fatalities and believes this is a reason for mobilization but not for introducing some federal-level restrictions, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russian vaccination certificates issued to Hong Kong residents coming from Russia will be recognized in the Chinese special administrative region starting Wednesday, despite Russia being on the Hong Kong's list of COVID-19 high risk countries, the Russian Consulate General in the special administrative region said.

The Lithuanian government said that wearing masks will become mandatory again for indoor public spaces starting October 1 due to the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

The global internet traffic spiraled up by 35% last year on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, which spurred development in digital activities, the Digital Economy Report 2021 published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) reveals.

The Russian Foreign Ministry qualified as discriminatory the restrictions on the Russian delegation's attendance of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) autumn session because of the European Union's non-recognition of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed the belief that the Council of Europe (CoE) had a share of responsibility for vaccine-related restrictions imposed on the Russian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) autumn session and should call on the French authorities to lift the restrictions.

YouTube will be removing all content that includes information against officially approved COVID-19 and other vaccines, and will terminate the channels belonging to several prominent anti-vaccination activists, Axios reported.