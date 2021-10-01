Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.77 million, over 233.5 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 233,558,959, including 4,778,596 fatalities. As many as 6.22 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Alexander Gorelov, senior epidemiologist at the Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said that the EpiVacCorona vaccine was 90% effective against COVID-19.

Most Libyan citizens have been immunized against the coronavirus with Russia's vaccine Sputnik V, Libyan Minister of State for Economic Affairs Salama Al-Ghwail told Sputnik.

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it would file a request for approval of its novel coronavirus vaccine in the United States later this year.

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available to Australians aged 60 and over, regardless of where they live, Australian Heath Minister Greg Hunt announced.

The authorization of COVID-19 vaccines by the World Health Organization (WHO) will be an important factor to the US in their decision to allow immunized foreigners to enter the country, State Department Coordinator for Global COVID-19 Response Gayle Smith said.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) called on European countries on Thursday to tackle vaccine hesitancy as a matter of urgency, citing a "worrying" increase in violence against medical workers and infrastructure.

Finland will become the first country in the European Union to vaccinate minks at fur farms against COVID-19, the Finnish Fur Breeders' Association (FIFUR) said.

Russia recorded 23,888 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 22,430 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,511,026, the federal response center said.

The prevalence of the Delta strain of the coronavirus has reached 100% in Switzerland, according to the data from the country's federal office of public health.

India has confirmed 23,529 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 33,739,980, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 17,756 to 21,399,546 within the past 24 hours, the national ministry of health said.

Americans' evaluations of eight prominent federal government agencies have fallen by double digits since 2019, with the largest drop for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a new Gallup poll revealed.

The global recovery in air travel weakened in August as governments around the world reacted to the surge in coronavirus Delta variant cases by imposing new restrictions, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

The European Union is grateful for the assistance it received from Qatar and its flagship carrier to repatriate EU citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic and after the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover in Afghanistan, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said.

A federal grand jury indicted two executives of a trucking firm with fraudulently obtaining $2.8 million from a COVID-19-related relief program to help small business weather the pandemic, the US Justice Department said.

Australian coronavirus contact-tracing app COVIDSafe has proven useless despite the 9.1 million Australian Dollars ($6.5 million) invested in it by the government, Australia's 9News channel reported.