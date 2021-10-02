Latest on Coronavirus

UrduPoint.com

Sat 02nd October 2021 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.788 million, over 234 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 234,023,858, including 4,788,096 fatalities. As many as 6.25 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Amnesty International head Agnes Callamard called on countries that were still blocking the Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver on COVID-19 vaccines to support the initiative in order to remove barriers to global supply.

The state of California, with the largest population in the United States, is making vaccination against COVID-19 compulsory for all children attending school in its educational system, Governor Gavin Newsom announced.

US biotechnology firm Moderna and Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical, which is in charge of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine's sales and distribution in Japan, announced that tiny metal chips found in several vials of the vaccine were the result of a human error.

US drugmaker Merck said it would seek emergency authorization for its molnupiravir pill for the coronavirus which had reduced by around half the risk of hospitalization or death for patients with mild or moderate cases of COVID-19.

Russia recorded 24,522 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 23,888 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,535,548, the federal response center said. This is the highest single-day increase since July 19, when the country confirmed 24,644 new cases.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 27,527 to 21,427,073 within the past 24 hours, the national health ministry said.

India has confirmed 26,727 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 33,766,707, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

The number of new daily novel coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the United States decreased by 15 percent over the last seven days, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said.

South Korea will extend existing requirements for social distancing across the country by two weeks due to an upward swing in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced.

Travelers vaccinated with India's Covishield and China's Coronavac will be able to visit Australia, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said, stressing that the new regulation does not constitute regulatory approval of the vaccines.

Vaccinated Australians will be allowed to travel freely outside the country in November, lifting restrictions imposed almost a year and a half ago as part of the fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

US consumers, who account for 70% of the economy, remain depressed by the coronavirus pandemic as fear of slowing growth and higher inflation prompts them to delay purchases whenever possible, University of Michigan said in its final consumer survey for September.

The G7 transport and health ministers have agreed on guidelines for the resumption of international travel disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK Department of Transport said.

