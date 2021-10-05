Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.806 million, over 235.2 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 235,283,427, including 4,806,649 fatalities. As many as 6.31 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki referred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when asked if foreign travelers that had received the Russian Sputnik V vaccine would be allowed to enter the United States.

The low rate of vaccination and the consequent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Russia have been caused by a faulty information campaign explaining the advantages of vaccination, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Australia will purchase 300,000 courses of the developmental oral treatment against COVID-19, Molnupiravir, if it is approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Russia recorded 25,781 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 25,769 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,612,317, the federal response center said.

Public events throughout Russia are canceled due to the growing coronavirus incidence, Anna Popova, the head of the national consumer rights protection watchdog, announced.

Nearly 48,000 people participated in demonstrations against the coronavirus health passes held across France on Saturday, La Depeche newspaper reported citing the French Interior Ministry.

New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, said that the COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, the country's largest city, will remain on the third out of four level of severity despite some of the restrictions being lifted.

The air transport industry losses in 2020-2022 will amount to more than $200 billion due to the ongoing pandemic, while demand for air travel is expected to continue increasing next year but will still remain below the pre-pandemic 2019 levels, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

Governments around the world need to drastically reduce their restrictions on air travel in response to the coronavirus pandemic and standardize their policies, the IATA said.